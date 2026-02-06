From Fandom to Forever for Natalie Ferguson and Carrie Lorensen

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Some love stories announce themselves loudly. Others unfold quietly, patiently, and with extraordinary intention. For Natalie Ferguson and Carrie Lorensen, theirs began not with sparks or sweeping gestures, but with shared creativity, fandom, and friendship, years before their romance entered the conversation.

“We met on the internet. We’re both gamers,” Carrie explains. “We were both playing World of Warcraft at the time. But more importantly, we were both engaged in the World of Warcraft fan content world.” In 2009, Natalie, an artist, was creating illustrations, while Carrie, a writer, was crafting fan fiction. “We actually met on a forum where she was drawing spicy art, and I was writing spicy fan fiction. And that’s how we met.”

At the time, neither imagined the connection would eventually grow into a life partnership. Instead, what formed was something arguably more enduring—trust. “Immediately, we were best friends,” Natalie says. “Immediately, there was a closeness there that was just very natural and very easy.”

That closeness carried them through more than a decade of friendship and across geography, relationships, and personal growth all before the world slowed down enough for them to finally see what had been there all along.

Skipping over the usual romantic beats is what makes their story so resonant. “We were friends until 2020,” Carrie recalls. When the pandemic hit, their already-close bond deepened further. They began spending quarantined weekends together, carefully navigating early COVID precautions while creating a shared rhythm that felt increasingly intimate.

“Our pandemic weekends were probably our first dates—just those romantic-ish hangs that we were having,” Carrie recalls. “We would just spend the whole weekend playing video games together and watching

The Untamed.”

For Natalie, the realization there was something more wasn’t dramatic. It was clarifying. “It was just that thought of looking forward in life and thinking about who you wanted to have by your side,” she says. “There is a freedom in being able to define your relationships that you want, however you want and without the parameters or labels of what’s expected.”

That freedom, particularly meaningful as Natalie grew into her queerness and asexuality, allowed their partnership to take shape on its own terms. “A life partner is going to be my best friend who loves the same nerdy gay shit that I do,” she admits. “And I can talk to her about things that I would literally not talk to anybody else about.”

True to form, their engagement was also not staged or performative. It was practical, timely, and completely them.

“We had gone to the 70th birthday of a friend of ours, and this was right after the 2024 election,” Carrie explains. “Everything felt very doom-and-gloom.” The conversation turned serious in the most mundane setting imaginable. The couple was driving down Braeswood Boulevard, eating leftover cake, and heading out to check a humane cat trap that Natalie had set for her rescue work.

“We were like, ‘When we get married, our cake is going to be awesome,’” Carrie remembers. “And then I was like, ‘Well, do you actually want to get married?’”

Natalie’s response was simple. “I just said Yeah.”

“There was no archway or candles,” Natalie laughs. “We were on Braeswood, going to check a cat trap and eating dry birthday cake.”

The couple legally married at the courthouse on January 17, 2025, which was followed by a larger celebration on November 9 in Montrose. For that celebration, the venue was non-negotiable.

“We had it at AvantGarden,” Carrie says. “Being in Montrose was obviously something that was really cool.”

“It’s somewhere that I practically grew up in as a young person, and it’s very queer-friendly,” Natalie adds. “It just felt right for us.”

They intentionally designed the evening to feel less like a traditional ceremony and more like a party rooted in community. The cocktail hour came before the ceremony, where their guests were greeted personally by the couple.

“We were there from the beginning, hugging people as they were coming in,” Carrie explains. “We really wanted to make sure that while it was our wedding, everybody felt like they were having a good time.”

The ceremony itself was short, thoughtful, and deeply personal, and it became one of the most meaningful parts of the day.

“The same judge who married us in the courthouse also did our ceremony,” Natalie shares about Harris County judge Fransheneka “Fran” Watson. “She’s a queer woman herself. That made it really special.”

Readings ranged from the biblical Song of Solomon to E.E. Cummings, The Amber Spyglass, and Darwin’s reflections on marriage. Their vows balanced humor and sincerity. Natalie surprised herself by crying first, and Carrie had the entire audience laughing.

“I promise not to take for granted the black card that has so generously been bestowed upon me by our friends and family,” Carrie joked, “even though I am so very, very white.”

Food was central to their celebration—not just in quality, but also in meaning. Catering was provided by Kindred Kitchen, a sister organization of Montrose Grace Place.

“It was nice knowing that our money was going toward something that was really beneficial to this group that we already cared about,” Natalie says.

The menu reflected both Houston and Alaska, featuring dishes tied to neighborhoods and hometowns, including king crab bisque and smoked salmon shipped from Juneau.

Dessert came courtesy of Dolly’s Sweet Sensations, with a celestial-themed cake and a dessert bar featuring their favorite sweets.

Looking back, both women agree the celebration exceeded expectations.

“I had a better time at our wedding than I thought I was going to,” Carrie admits. “At the end of the night, I was so sad it was over.”

Natalie agrees. “The planning process was super easy. No bridezilla stories. It was very fun.”

In the end, their wedding reflected the same values that shaped their relationship: intention, honesty, humor, and care for community. Free from spectacle and scripts, their wedding was a space intentionally filled with people who mattered and who celebrated their love exactly as it exists.