A Love That Wouldn’t Wait

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Michael Beard and Shane Hutsen’s love story begins with a moment of certainty. Now based in Houston’s Garden Oaks neighborhood, the couple can trace that moment back to one night. “We met on October 17, 2023, at Bumpy Pickle as part of the Pride Sports pickleball league,” Shane says.

For Michael, originally from Isney, Alabama, that night almost didn’t happen at all. “The first meeting was an ‘Oh no! I’m not supposed to be meeting someone right now!’ moment. I’m not looking for this,” he recalls. But the second he saw Shane, everything shifted. “Shane was on the court when I walked up, and it just took my breath away when I saw him for the first time.”

For Shane, a Houston native, the reaction was just as decisive. “I told my friend that night that I was going to marry him right after we met,” he admits. Still, despite the instant spark, they left without sharing any kind of contact information. But then Shane made the first move. “After not exchanging numbers that night, I found him on Instagram and sent him a message.”

That message led to a week of nightly FaceTime calls and, ultimately, a first date that neither of them would forget. “It was 13 hours long,” Shane says. “We met and went to brunch at Flora, rode scooters through Buffalo Bayou Park, and ended the date at an Astros playoff game.”

Michael remembers the day just as vividly. “We spent the entire day together,” he adds.

Despite the chemistry, Michael was hesitant at first, still working through his own personal journey. But Shane offered a simple perspective, saying, “Why don’t you try to just lean into this a little bit instead of running away from it, and just see what happens?”

Michael did exactly that. “And it literally was, to me, love at first sight,” he beams.

For Shane, the certainty came just as quickly. “I had a feeling the first night we met,” he remembers. “Starting four days before our first date we FaceTimed each night for hours, and our connection grew rapidly from there.” Over the next two and a half years, that connection only deepened.

“There was just this thing,” Michael explains about Shane’s charm, “this draw that just was magnetic.” And while their differences could have been obstacles, they instead became part of what made the relationship work. “He is an amazing listener. He is so kind, giving, so caring,” Michael adds.

Shane echoes that sentiment in his own way. “My favorite thing about Michael is his beautiful heart and his kindness.”

Naturally, it wasn’t long before they began talking seriously about the future. Michael proposed on their one-year anniversary, returning to Flora to honor where it all began. The moment itself was intimate and carefully planned. “It was beautiful. It was really, really beautiful,” Michael recalls.

Shane describes his reaction to Michael’s proposal as “elation.”

From there, things moved quickly. The couple set their wedding date for May 17, 2025, at The Corinthian in downtown Houston and began planning a 300-person celebration in just five months.

But weeks before the wedding, their plans were nearly derailed by a life-threatening health crisis. Michael was hospitalized with a cerebrospinal fluid leak that required emergency surgery and came with a devastating prognosis.

“They told Shane and my family that if I survived the surgery, I would probably be in rehab for a year,” he shares. Instead, he defied expectations, returning home within days and making a full recovery in time for the wedding.

That frightening experience changed everything. “It was this solidifying thing that happened in our relationship,” Michael says through tears. “We knew for sure this is where we wanted to be.”

When the big day finally arrived, it exceeded anything Shane had imagined. “It was way more than I could have imagined,” he says. “I didn’t have a clear picture of what I wanted our wedding to look like, and it was honestly the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever attended.”

Michael felt it, too, especially the moment they first stepped into the space. “We both just started crying because it was so incredibly beautiful,” he recalls.

The ceremony itself was deeply personal. “Our son, Hartley, picked ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ for us to walk down the aisle,” says Shane, “and he walked us down the aisle together.”

“That was a really special, special moment for both of us,” Michael adds. “There was not a dry eye in that place when we were doing our vows.”

Additional personal touches made the celebration uniquely theirs—from a neon “Crazy in Love” sign honoring Shane’s love of hometown hero Beyoncé to a lively second-line parade celebrating his Louisiana roots. Local musician Ben Chavez, backed by a choir, added another emotional layer to the ceremony, filling the space with music and joy.

And then came the reception. “The reception was amazing because it was a huge celebration of love, and everyone stayed until the end to help us close out the night,” Shane says.

“It was an amazing, amazing night,” Michael remembers vividly.

For Michael, though, the most meaningful moment came at the very end. “We danced our last song of the reception by ourselves in an empty room,” Michael explains. “We held each other, and we cried.” It was a quiet, intimate close to a day defined by overwhelming love.

The couple credits their wedding team for bringing everything together seamlessly, from Walker Chancey’s design to Lee Capetillo’s coordination and Monarch Catering’s execution. They were also intentional about working with LGBTQ-owned, affirming businesses wherever possible. “Our goal was to only work with LGBTQ-owned and operated businesses,” Shane notes.

Looking back, their wedding wasn’t just a celebration. It was a reflection of everything they had built together in a short but transformative time. A chance meeting. A leap of faith. A love that endured the unexpected. And, ultimately, a day that proved just how powerful it can be to lean in and never let go.