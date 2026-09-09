UH LGBTQ Alumni Network’s 2026 Red Dinner: The Roaring Red

The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network brought Roaring Twenties glamour to the University of Houston Alumni Center for its 2026 Red Dinner: The Roaring Red on August 22. Co-hosted by ABC13’s Pooja Lodhia and Great Day Houston’s Carlos Hernandez, the signature fundraiser brought together alumni, students, community leaders, and supporters while raising funds for scholarships and emergency aid benefiting LGBTQ+ students at UH.

The evening featured live entertainment, music, awards, and a silent auction. Emma Brockway received the 2026 Katy Caldwell Award, recognizing her commitment and impact within the LGBTQ+ community. Special appearances included Houston Ballet principal dancer Harper Watters, State Rep. Jolanda “Jo” Jones, Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, and radio personality Kevin “Special K” England. Featured drag entertainer Sasha Frost was also among the performers, adding to an evening that celebrated community, philanthropy, and Cougar pride.