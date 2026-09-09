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The Diana Foundation & ERSICSS Present Ava’s Turnabout

September 5, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 9, 2026Last Updated: September 9, 2026
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Drag performers took the stage at Ava’s Turnabout, presented by The Diana Foundation and ERSICSS at Pearl Bar. (Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew)

The Diana Foundation and ERSICSS brought community, history, and entertainment together for Ava’s Turnabout at Pearl Bar on September 5. The celebration honored Tom Osborn, better known as Ava, who became the Diana Foundation’s first drag performer in 1967 and remained a memorable part of its productions for decades. Guests gathered for an evening of performances, camaraderie, and LGBTQ history, continuing the Dianas’ longstanding tradition of bringing Houston’s community together. Headliner KC Sunshine, a nationally recognized Michael Jackson impersonator and Mr. Gay America 2022, took the stage for a spirited performance that helped make the evening a fitting tribute to Ava’s enduring legacy.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 9, 2026Last Updated: September 9, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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