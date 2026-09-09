The Diana Foundation & ERSICSS Present Ava’s Turnabout

The Diana Foundation and ERSICSS brought community, history, and entertainment together for Ava’s Turnabout at Pearl Bar on September 5. The celebration honored Tom Osborn, better known as Ava, who became the Diana Foundation’s first drag performer in 1967 and remained a memorable part of its productions for decades. Guests gathered for an evening of performances, camaraderie, and LGBTQ history, continuing the Dianas’ longstanding tradition of bringing Houston’s community together. Headliner KC Sunshine, a nationally recognized Michael Jackson impersonator and Mr. Gay America 2022, took the stage for a spirited performance that helped make the evening a fitting tribute to Ava’s enduring legacy.