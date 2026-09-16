PhotosArtHouston PrideLGBTQ History

Out of the Archives II presents ‘It’s All About Mary’s, Naturally’ Soft Opening at MATCH

September 9, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 16, 2026Last Updated: September 16, 2026
1 minute read
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Visitors view the preserved photo-collage bar tops from Mary’s, Naturally at Out of the Archives II at MATCH. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Houston’s LGBTQ history filled the gallery at MATCH as the Heart of Leather Foundation presented Out of the Archives II: It’s All About Mary’s, Naturally. The four-day exhibition revisited Mary’s, Naturally, the landmark Montrose gay bar, through photographs, event posters, awards, memorabilia and other artifacts documenting decades of queer life in Houston. MATCH described the exhibition as including artifacts from different aspects of Houston’s gay community and the complete display of Mary’s photo-collage bar tops.

The installation also featured replicas of pieces from Mary’s bar top created by artists Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. The works have been used to examine Houston’s LGBTQIA+ history and the role of activism and collaboration in preserving it. Nearby displays included advertisements for drag contests and performances, recognition from local organizations, and materials tracing the bar’s place in Montrose nightlife.

Heart of Leather Foundation members at Out of the Archives II at MATCH.

Together, the objects presented Mary’s as more than a neighborhood bar: it was a gathering place, performance venue and witness to generations of LGBTQ Houstonians.

The exhibition also looked ahead. Signage announced the Heart of Leather Foundation’s third installment, Out of the Archives III: Activism in Motion, coming in 2027, with imagery referencing ACT UP and the “Silence = Death” campaign—a preview of the series’ next examination of LGBTQ activism and organizing.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 16, 2026Last Updated: September 16, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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