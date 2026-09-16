Out of the Archives II presents ‘It’s All About Mary’s, Naturally’ Soft Opening at MATCH

Houston’s LGBTQ history filled the gallery at MATCH as the Heart of Leather Foundation presented Out of the Archives II: It’s All About Mary’s, Naturally. The four-day exhibition revisited Mary’s, Naturally, the landmark Montrose gay bar, through photographs, event posters, awards, memorabilia and other artifacts documenting decades of queer life in Houston. MATCH described the exhibition as including artifacts from different aspects of Houston’s gay community and the complete display of Mary’s photo-collage bar tops.

The installation also featured replicas of pieces from Mary’s bar top created by artists Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. The works have been used to examine Houston’s LGBTQIA+ history and the role of activism and collaboration in preserving it. Nearby displays included advertisements for drag contests and performances, recognition from local organizations, and materials tracing the bar’s place in Montrose nightlife.

Together, the objects presented Mary’s as more than a neighborhood bar: it was a gathering place, performance venue and witness to generations of LGBTQ Houstonians.

The exhibition also looked ahead. Signage announced the Heart of Leather Foundation’s third installment, Out of the Archives III: Activism in Motion, coming in 2027, with imagery referencing ACT UP and the “Silence = Death” campaign—a preview of the series’ next examination of LGBTQ activism and organizing.