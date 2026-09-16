Grace Place & the Montrose Center ribbon cutting at Asia’s House

Grace Place and the Montrose Center marked the opening of Asia’s House, Houston’s new LGBTQ-affirming emergency shelter for youth ages 15 to 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The six-bed residence provides emergency housing, case management, counseling, life-skills training, and education and employment assistance, with the goal of helping residents move toward stable housing. Named for Asia Jynaé Foster, a Houston transgender advocate killed in 2020, the shelter was jointly established by the two organizations and opened to residents September 1.

Read more about Asia’s House in OutSmart’s September issue.