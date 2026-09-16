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Grace Place & the Montrose Center ribbon cutting at Asia’s House

August 27, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 16, 2026Last Updated: September 16, 2026
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Grace Place and the Montrose Center celebrated the opening of Asia’s House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Grace Place and the Montrose Center marked the opening of Asia’s House, Houston’s new LGBTQ-affirming emergency shelter for youth ages 15 to 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The six-bed residence provides emergency housing, case management, counseling, life-skills training, and education and employment assistance, with the goal of helping residents move toward stable housing. Named for Asia Jynaé Foster, a Houston transgender advocate killed in 2020, the shelter was jointly established by the two organizations and opened to residents September 1.

Read more about Asia’s House in OutSmart’s September issue.

 

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 16, 2026Last Updated: September 16, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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