Queer Things to Do in Houston, Sept 17-20

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Thursday, September 17

Weekend Warm-Up Dance Party at Crocker Bar

Crocker Bar starts the weekend early with its Thursday dance party, a casual Montrose gathering built around music, drinks and an easygoing crowd. Come for a drink, stay for the DJ, and let the evening find its own pace. Thursday, Sept 17 • Crocker Bar, 2312 Crocker St.

Café con Leche / Millennial Dolls at South Beach

South Beach leans into pop nostalgia with the Millennial Dolls, pairing a club-night atmosphere with music aimed squarely at anyone who came of age with 2000s pop, dance and radio hits. The Montrose nightclub gives the theme the full dance-floor treatment. Thursday, Sept 17 • South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St.

Friday, September 18

Dragtoon: A Cartoon Network Drag Show

Cartoon Network nostalgia gets a queer makeover at Madame X with Dragtoon, a drag and pole show inspired by favorite animated characters. The lineup includes Butch Ashley, Bruce Whee, Adorra Belle, Daddy Bacchus, RatCatXO and Veltric, with Mx Communication hosting. Cartoon-themed flash tattoos add another layer to the evening, which promises equal parts camp, childhood memories and grown-up mischief. Friday, Sept. 18: 6:30–9 p.m. Madame X.

Slayyyter: WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR

Pop provocateur Slayyyter brings the WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR to White Oak Music Hall for a Friday-night stop, with Pearly Drops opening. Her glossy, club-ready sound and theatrical pop persona have earned a devoted queer following, making this one of the weekend’s bigger music options. Friday, Sept. 18: 7 p.m. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main St.

Modern Nostalgia at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost turns Friday evening over to Modern Nostalgia, a cabaret-style program in the intimate piano-bar setting that has made the venue a longtime LGBTQ+ favorite. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jerry Atwood on the keys later in the evening. Friday, Sept. 18: 7:30 p.m. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave.



Out@The Ballet for Pecos Bill

The frontier spirit takes center stage in Houston Ballet’s Pecos Bill, a funny, endearing ballet that tells the romantic tale of the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue through playful choreography and plenty of Texas charm. OutSmart is the proud sponsor of Houston Ballet’s Out@The Ballet night on Friday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 show. Wortham Theater Center.

Saturday, September 19



Cynthia Lee Fontaine Presents: Drag Brunch at the Punch

Drag brunch gets a big dose of personality at Punch Line Houston with live drag performances, audience games, cocktails, and brunch bites in a downtown comedy-club setting. The show is produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Cynthia Lee Fontaine, though Fontaine herself is not scheduled to appear at this date. Saturday, Sept 19 • Punch Line Houston, 1204 Caroline St. Noon.

Sunday, September 20