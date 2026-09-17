Queer Things to Do in Houston, Sept 17-20
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ Happenings.
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Thursday, September 17
Weekend Warm-Up Dance Party at Crocker Bar
Crocker Bar starts the weekend early with its Thursday dance party, a casual Montrose gathering built around music, drinks and an easygoing crowd. Come for a drink, stay for the DJ, and let the evening find its own pace. Thursday, Sept 17 • Crocker Bar, 2312 Crocker St.
Café con Leche / Millennial Dolls at South Beach
South Beach leans into pop nostalgia with the Millennial Dolls, pairing a club-night atmosphere with music aimed squarely at anyone who came of age with 2000s pop, dance and radio hits. The Montrose nightclub gives the theme the full dance-floor treatment. Thursday, Sept 17 • South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St.
Friday, September 18
Dragtoon: A Cartoon Network Drag Show
Cartoon Network nostalgia gets a queer makeover at Madame X with Dragtoon, a drag and pole show inspired by favorite animated characters. The lineup includes Butch Ashley, Bruce Whee, Adorra Belle, Daddy Bacchus, RatCatXO and Veltric, with Mx Communication hosting. Cartoon-themed flash tattoos add another layer to the evening, which promises equal parts camp, childhood memories and grown-up mischief. Friday, Sept. 18: 6:30–9 p.m. Madame X.
Slayyyter: WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR
Pop provocateur Slayyyter brings the WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR to White Oak Music Hall for a Friday-night stop, with Pearly Drops opening. Her glossy, club-ready sound and theatrical pop persona have earned a devoted queer following, making this one of the weekend’s bigger music options. Friday, Sept. 18: 7 p.m. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main St.
Modern Nostalgia at Michael’s Outpost
Michael’s Outpost turns Friday evening over to Modern Nostalgia, a cabaret-style program in the intimate piano-bar setting that has made the venue a longtime LGBTQ+ favorite. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jerry Atwood on the keys later in the evening. Friday, Sept. 18: 7:30 p.m. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave.
Out@The Ballet for Pecos Bill
The frontier spirit takes center stage in Houston Ballet’s Pecos Bill, a funny, endearing ballet that tells the romantic tale of the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue through playful choreography and plenty of Texas charm. OutSmart is the proud sponsor of Houston Ballet’s Out@The Ballet night on Friday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 show. Wortham Theater Center.
Saturday, September 19
Cynthia Lee Fontaine Presents: Drag Brunch at the Punch
Drag brunch gets a big dose of personality at Punch Line Houston with live drag performances, audience games, cocktails, and brunch bites in a downtown comedy-club setting. The show is produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Cynthia Lee Fontaine, though Fontaine herself is not scheduled to appear at this date. Saturday, Sept 19 • Punch Line Houston, 1204 Caroline St. Noon.
Sunday, September 20
LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund returns to Houston for a Sunday brunch focused on representation, community leadership and political participation. Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce co-founder, president and CEO Tammi Wallace will be honored during the event for her work supporting LGBTQ+ equality. Sept 20 • 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar St.
Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party
Sept. 20: Tee up for a day of fun, community, and Pride at the Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party. Presented by Pride Houston 365, the event is part of a season filled with opportunities to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, and honor the community.
Keith & Dexter Present Hoochie Daddy Shorts Party
Short shorts are the dress code in spirit, if not officially, at the Hoochie Daddy Shorts Party at LaJoie Lounge. Keith and Dexter host the four-hour Sunday gathering with DJ Twerksum, encouraging guests to bring out cutoffs, Daisy Dukes and anything else that fits the theme. It’s playful, unapologetic and built for people who want Sunday evening to feel more like Saturday night. Sept 20: 5–9 p.m. LaJoie Lounge, 10001 Westheimer Road.
Ongoing
The Music Man at TUTS
Theatre Under The Stars opens its 2026–27 Broadway season with Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, running September 15–27 at the Hobby Center. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he works his way through River City, with familiar songs including “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” and “‘Till There Was You.” September 15–27. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. From $46.
Houston Ballet: Pecos Bill
Houston Ballet opens its 2026–27 season with Pecos Bill, a mixed-repertory program pairing Texas personality with two Houston premieres. Stanton Welch’s title work follows the legendary cowboy and Slue-Foot Sue with humor, romance and Western flair. The program also includes George Balanchine’s Symphonie Concertante and Lar Lubovitch’s Meadow, giving audiences three distinctly different works in one evening. Through Sept. 20. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.
Save the Date
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