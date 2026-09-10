Queer Things to Do in Houston, Sept 10-14

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Thursday, September 10 Laugh Track Drag Show at Michael’s Outpost

Thursday night gets considerably less serious at Michael’s Outpost. Laugh Track combines drag, comedy, lip-syncs, and the close-up energy of one of Houston’s longtime LGBTQ+ piano bars. The rotating cast gives the weekly show a loose, neighborhood feel where the jokes matter as much as the looks. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9–11:30 p.m.

A Tony and Grammy nominee in an intimate club setting is a pretty good reason to leave the couch. Broadway powerhouse Orfeh brings Off the Record to the Hobby Center’s Founders Club with Houston musician Steven Jamail for two nights. Expect a mix of music, stories, personality, and a few Texas references. Thursday’s performance also includes a post-show talkback with Orfeh; the show repeats Friday. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m. $35 and up.

Friday, September 11 Houston Ballet presents Pecos Bill

Houston Ballet opens its 2026–27 season with a triple bill featuring George Balanchine’s Symphonie Concertante, Lar Lubovitch’s Meadow, and Stanton Welch’s Pecos Bill. The first two works are Houston Ballet premieres, while Pecos Bill returns with Welch’s mix of classical ballet, American folk movement, Western dance, humor, and Texas tall-tale storytelling. The program runs through September 20, and OutSmart partners with Houston Ballet for Out at the Ballet, a special LGBTQ+ night on Friday, September 18, with discounted orchestra seats, a drink voucher, and a reserved gathering area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Opening night 7 p.m.

Artists Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin bring queer creative practice into the museum for a lunchtime conversation at CAMH. The pair will discuss their idea of “heat-seeking” in relation to Mary Ellen Carroll’s How To Talk Dirty and Influence People, exploring the research, process, and thinking behind the finished artwork. A light lunch follows the gallery talk. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose Blvd. Noon–1 p.m. Free.

Michael’s Outpost presents Modern Nostalgia, a live cabaret-style show in the Richmond Avenue piano bar. The evening centers on music and personality, with performers working close to the audience. After the set, the night continues with drinks and the bar’s regular Friday atmosphere. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

Fort Bend County Pride is looking toward the stars this year. Futuristic Pride: A Celebration Beyond the Stars fills the Rosenberg Civic Center with live entertainment, music, art, food, vendors, interactive attractions, photo opportunities, and enough space-age decoration to encourage dressing for the theme. Originally scheduled for earlier this year, the festival landed on this new date, so the countdown is officially on. Rosenberg Civic Center, 3825 TX-36 S., Rosenberg. Noon–5 p.m.

Saturday evening brings Queer Monologues: The Altar of Authenticity to The Ensemble Theatre. The event gives African American queer voices the stage, putting storytelling and lived experience at the center of the evening. The Ensemble Theatre, 3535 Main St. 7 p.m. Free.

Stonewall Summer Halftime at Pearl Bar

Stonewall Summer Halftime turns Pearl Bar into an end-of-season pep rally with cheer crews, marching-band energy, competitions, a 50/50 raffle, and a Champions Parade honoring past Stonewall medal winners. There’s even a pong tournament (water, not beer) for people whose high-school athletic career took a somewhat different direction; entry is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Stonewall Sports Houston hosts the party, and everyone is welcome. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave. 5–8 p.m. Free admission. Stonewall Summer Halftime turns Pearl Bar into an end-of-season pep rally with cheer crews, marching-band energy, competitions, a 50/50 raffle, and a Champions Parade honoring past Stonewall medal winners. There’s even a pong tournament (water, not beer) for people whose high-school athletic career took a somewhat different direction; entry is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Stonewall Sports Houston hosts the party, and everyone is welcome. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave. 5–8 p.m. Free admission.

Sunday, September 13 Houston Women’s Group

The Houston Women’s Group meets Sunday morning at First Unitarian Universalist Church for conversation centered on feminism, community, and women’s experiences. The multigenerational group, which has been gathering since 1975, welcomes all women and encourages participants to bring their own perspectives rather than work from a single definition of feminism. First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, Room 302, 5200 Fannin St. 10–11:15 a.m. Free.

Politics, community, and brunch meet downtown at the 17th Annual Equality Brunch, presented by the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus. The long-running gathering brings together members of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community and supporters for an event centered on equality and political engagement, all against the dramatic backdrop of POST Houston. POST Houston, 401 Franklin St. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Houston Pup Weekend closes Sunday at Ripcord with the Victory Drag Show, celebrating the newly selected 2026 Pup of Montrose. The noon event features drag performances from Houston LGBTQ+ entertainers, followed by the naming of the new Pup of Montrose. The Bayou City Pups show serves as the official finale for a weekend centered on Houston’s pup and leather community. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. Noon.

SAVE THE DATE

September 15–27

The Music Man at TUTS

Theatre Under The Stars opens its 2026–27 season with Meredith Willson’s The Music Man at the Hobby Center. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he works his way through River City, with familiar songs including “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” and “‘Till There Was You.” Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. From $46. Theatre Under The Stars opens its 2026–27 season with Meredith Willson’s The Music Man at the Hobby Center. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he works his way through River City, with familiar songs including “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” and “‘Till There Was You.” Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. From $46.

September 18–October 18

Come From Away at Stages

Come From Away arrives at Stages for its first Houston-produced staging. The musical tells the true story of the thousands of airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after the September 11 attacks and the residents who welcomed them. The show has become known for its ensemble storytelling, music, humor, and warmth, making this a strong theater pick to flag well ahead of time. Preview performances run September 18–23. Stages, 800 Rosine St. Come From Away arrives at Stages for its first Houston-produced staging. The musical tells the true story of the thousands of airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after the September 11 attacks and the residents who welcomed them. The show has become known for its ensemble storytelling, music, humor, and warmth, making this a strong theater pick to flag well ahead of time. Preview performances run September 18–23. Stages, 800 Rosine St.

September 24–October 4

Houston Ballet brings Manon back to the Wortham Theater Center. Choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan to music by Jules Massenet, the full-length ballet follows Manon and Des Grieux through a story of passion, luxury, temptation, and heartbreak. The production includes adult themes. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Saturday, October 3

The Montrose Center’s Out for Good returns for an evening supporting the Center’s LGBTQ+ programs and services, with Manila Luzon and Trinity the Tuck headlining. The annual fundraiser brings together community members, supporters, and local leaders at the Marriott Marquis Houston for one of the organization’s biggest nights of the year. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7–10 p.m.

Thursday, October 15

Indigo Girls return to the Houston area this fall with a stop at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, with special guest Linda Perry. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have built one of the most enduring careers in folk-rock, with decades of songs shaped by close harmonies, acoustic guitars, political engagement, and an unmistakable partnership. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land. 7 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

September 11–20

Pecos Bill, Houston Ballet

The frontier spirit takes center stage in Houston Ballet’s Pecos Bill, a funny, endearing ballet that tells the romantic tale of the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue through playful choreography and plenty of Texas charm. OutSmart is the proud sponsor of Houston Ballet’s Out@The Ballet night on Friday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 show. Wortham Theater Center.

Saturday, September 19

Cynthia Lee Fontaine Presents: Drag Brunch at the Punch

Drag brunch gets a big dose of personality at Punch Line Houston with live drag performances, audience games, cocktails, and brunch bites in a downtown comedy-club setting. The show is produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Cynthia Lee Fontaine, though Fontaine herself is not scheduled to appear at this date. Punch Line Houston, 1204 Caroline St. Noon.

Sunday, September 20

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch

Mimosas with a mission. LGBTQ+ Victory Fund returns to the Lone Star State for its Houston Brunch, gathering the community to celebrate the leaders who are fighting back and winning at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights and democracy are on the line. Every seat at the table helps elect, support, and defend LGBTQ+ candidates across Texas and the South, so come for the eggs, stay for the political power. Guest tickets are on sale now, but availability is limited—grab yours before the good seats are gone. Hilton Americas-Houston. Register at victoryfund.org/event/houston26.

Sunday, September 20

Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party

Tee up for a day of fun, community, and Pride at the Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party. Presented by Pride Houston 365, the event is part of a season filled with opportunities to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, and honor the community.