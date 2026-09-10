Queer Things to Do in Houston, Sept 10-14
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ Happenings.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.
Thursday, September 10
Laugh Track Drag Show at Michael’s Outpost
Thursday night gets considerably less serious at Michael’s Outpost. Laugh Track combines drag, comedy, lip-syncs, and the close-up energy of one of Houston’s longtime LGBTQ+ piano bars. The rotating cast gives the weekly show a loose, neighborhood feel where the jokes matter as much as the looks. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9–11:30 p.m.
Friday, September 11
Houston Ballet presents Pecos Bill
Houston Ballet opens its 2026–27 season with a triple bill featuring George Balanchine’s Symphonie Concertante, Lar Lubovitch’s Meadow, and Stanton Welch’s Pecos Bill. The first two works are Houston Ballet premieres, while Pecos Bill returns with Welch’s mix of classical ballet, American folk movement, Western dance, humor, and Texas tall-tale storytelling. The program runs through September 20, and OutSmart partners with Houston Ballet for Out at the Ballet, a special LGBTQ+ night on Friday, September 18, with discounted orchestra seats, a drink voucher, and a reserved gathering area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Opening night 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 12
Stonewall Summer Halftime turns Pearl Bar into an end-of-season pep rally with cheer crews, marching-band energy, competitions, a 50/50 raffle, and a Champions Parade honoring past Stonewall medal winners. There’s even a pong tournament (water, not beer) for people whose high-school athletic career took a somewhat different direction; entry is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Stonewall Sports Houston hosts the party, and everyone is welcome. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave. 5–8 p.m. Free admission.
Sunday, September 13
Houston Women’s Group
The Houston Women’s Group meets Sunday morning at First Unitarian Universalist Church for conversation centered on feminism, community, and women’s experiences. The multigenerational group, which has been gathering since 1975, welcomes all women and encourages participants to bring their own perspectives rather than work from a single definition of feminism. First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, Room 302, 5200 Fannin St. 10–11:15 a.m. Free.
SAVE THE DATE
The Music Man at TUTS
Theatre Under The Stars opens its 2026–27 season with Meredith Willson’s The Music Man at the Hobby Center. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he works his way through River City, with familiar songs including “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” and “‘Till There Was You.” Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. From $46.
Come From Away at Stages
Come From Away arrives at Stages for its first Houston-produced staging. The musical tells the true story of the thousands of airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after the September 11 attacks and the residents who welcomed them. The show has become known for its ensemble storytelling, music, humor, and warmth, making this a strong theater pick to flag well ahead of time. Preview performances run September 18–23. Stages, 800 Rosine St.
SAVE THE DATE
September 11–20
Pecos Bill, Houston Ballet
The frontier spirit takes center stage in Houston Ballet’s Pecos Bill, a funny, endearing ballet that tells the romantic tale of the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue through playful choreography and plenty of Texas charm. OutSmart is the proud sponsor of Houston Ballet’s Out@The Ballet night on Friday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 show. Wortham Theater Center.
Saturday, September 19
Cynthia Lee Fontaine Presents: Drag Brunch at the Punch
Drag brunch gets a big dose of personality at Punch Line Houston with live drag performances, audience games, cocktails, and brunch bites in a downtown comedy-club setting. The show is produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Cynthia Lee Fontaine, though Fontaine herself is not scheduled to appear at this date. Punch Line Houston, 1204 Caroline St. Noon.
Sunday, September 20
LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch
Mimosas with a mission. LGBTQ+ Victory Fund returns to the Lone Star State for its Houston Brunch, gathering the community to celebrate the leaders who are fighting back and winning at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights and democracy are on the line. Every seat at the table helps elect, support, and defend LGBTQ+ candidates across Texas and the South, so come for the eggs, stay for the political power. Guest tickets are on sale now, but availability is limited—grab yours before the good seats are gone. Hilton Americas-Houston. Register at victoryfund.org/event/houston26.
Sunday, September 20
Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party
Tee up for a day of fun, community, and Pride at the Pink Tee Pride Golf Classic & Garden Party. Presented by Pride Houston 365, the event is part of a season filled with opportunities to connect, celebrate, raise awareness, and honor the community.
Got an LGBTQ event happening in Houston? Free calendar listings and paid promotional packages are available. Send us the details at [email protected].