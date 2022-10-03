Gayest & Greatest 2022: Health & Beauty
Dr. Cynthia Corral expresses gratitude to her patients and family.
BEST FEMALE DENTIST
Perennial G&G winner Cynthia Corral has swept this category since 2016, thanks to the support she receives from her patients.
“The OutSmart G&G award is meaningful because I believe in the importance of LGBTQ representation in dentistry, [which can] reduce barriers to dental access for the LGBTQ population and improve oral-health care,” says the 39-year-old dentist.
“As a member of the LGBTQ community, [I have an] understanding of the LGBTQ population that I serve. It has always been my charge to provide a safe, inclusive space. Everyone deserves a compassionate, patient-centered, high standard of quality care. I take pride in providing excellent dental care, and I am honored to serve the LGBTQ community. Thank you to all of the Outsmart readers who voted for me and who have entrusted me with their oral health.”
The native Houstonian graduated magna cum laude from Texas State University in San Marcos with a BA in microbiology, and went on to the University of Texas School of Dentistry here in Houston.
“As a child, we never went to the dentist because my parents didn’t have dental insurance,” Corral says. “It was also difficult to find a Spanish-speaking dentist. I was inspired to go into dentistry because I realized there was a large community of underserved individuals who were not receiving proper dental care and oral-health education. There was a lack of both Hispanic and LGBTQ dental professionals.”
Corral has been an active member of the Houston Hispanic Dental Association for the last 13 years, including service as a board member and president.
In addition to volunteering to provide dental care in underserved communities throughout Texas, Mexico, and Houston, she’s a founding member of the nation’s first LGBTQ dental organization, the Houston Equality Dental Network. Corral also served on the board of the Executive & Professional Association of Houston, which is an LGBTQ philanthropic organization.
She joined the LGBTQ-friendly Bayou City Smiles practice after a friend introduced her to owner Dr. Marcus de Guzman over drinks at the old Café Adobe in 2003.
“On the day of my dental-school graduation, I’m in the car on my way to my reception and the phone rings. It’s Marc!” she recalls. “We meet up a week later, I join Bayou City Smiles, and the rest is history. Bayou City Smiles has an amazing team that genuinely cares about every patient that enters the office.”
She shares her life with Jessica Corral, her “gorgeous, smart, and loving wife.” They celebrated 20 years together earlier this year, and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Emilia, who wants to be a tooth fairy when she grows up.
Corral comes from a family of Mexican immigrants that was solely Spanish speaking. Her parents and grandparents were self-made entrepreneurs who found success in owning Mexican restaurants for many years.
“I’m the first college graduate and doctor in my family,” she says. “I owe my academic success to my parents, my sisters, and Jessica. They have always been my strongest advocates.
“On a personal note, I lost my mom in June of this year, and I dedicate this award and recognition to her. My mother has always been my guide, my counselor, and a constant source of encouragement during all of the challenging moments in my journey. The greatest lessons and principles that I carry with me are not the ones that I learned in school, but the ones I learned from my mom at home.”
HEALTH & BEAUTY
BEST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES PROVIDER
Legacy Community Health
Finalists: AIDS Foundation Houston, Avenue 360, Ronald R. Buescher, Gordon E. Crofoot, The Montrose Center, Wellness Bar by Legacy
BEST MEN’S HEALTH CLINIC
Gordon E. Crofoot
Finalists: AHF Healthcare Center – Binz, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness – Heights, Ronald R. Buescher, Village Medical, Wellness Bar by Legacy
BEST WOMEN’S HEALTH CLINIC
Planned Parenthood
Finalists: Avenue 360, Legacy Community Health
BEST URGENT OR EMERGENCY CARE CENTER
Montrose 24 Hour ER (tie)
SignatureCare (tie)
Finalists: Concentra Urgent Care, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center, Next Level Urgent Care
BEST PHARMACY
Legacy Community Health Pharmacy
Finalists: AHF Pharmacy, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness Pharmacy – Heights, Avita Pharmacy – Bellaire, H-E-B Pharmacy, Scott Read Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy at CrofootMD
BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN
Jeannie Banh
Finalists: Elizabeth Horvath, Julia Kovacs, Jessica Pearce, Patricia Salvato, M. Sandra Scurria, Natalie Vanek
BEST MALE PHYSICIAN
Gordon Crofoot
Finalists: Ronald Buescher, James Carroll, Terence Chang, Abel Flores, Ronald Lopez-Cepero
BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER
Maggie White
Finalists: Michelle DeSalvo, Elizabeth Horvath, Kelli Krisp, Jessie Pawvelek, Mary Shepard
BEST MALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER
Derek Smith
Finalists: Daniel Arellano, John Chapman, Kendrick Clack, Greg Cupit, Paul Simmons
FAVORITE FEMALE NURSE
Christina Wells
Finalists: Tamra Bradley, Kimberly Hase, Priscilla Presson, Christine R. Raby, Nina Saltzman
FAVORITE MALE NURSE
Adam Sirico
Finalists: Ryan Balbas, Buddy Bell, Carlos Contreras, Robert Couchman, Morgan Guillory
BEST MENTAL HEALTH PRACTICE
Ajana Therapy & Clinical Services
Finalists: The Montrose Center, Pinkerton Psychotherapy, Southwest Psychotherapy Associates
BEST MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHIATRIST
Chad Lemaire (tie)
Dan Garza (tie)
Finalists: Michael Barber, Robert Scott, Daryl Shorter
BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST
Leah Singer
Finalists: Megan Mooney, Betsy Vasquez
BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST
Denis “Woodja” Flanigan
Finalist: Hiram Rivera Mercado
BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST
Jessica Eiseman
Finalists: Tara Bates, Candice Holloway, Denise O’Doherty, Andrea Washington
BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST
Ty David Lerman
Finalists: Shane Hennesey, Robert Snellgrove, Andrew Tessmer
BEST NONBINARY MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST
Thomas Owsley
Finalists: Nakita Bowman, Noel Gonzalez, ks Stanley
BEST MALE DENTIST
Marcus De Guzman (tie)
Sam Carrell (tie)
Finalists: Alex Barrera, John Dioquino, Austin Faulk, Randy Mitchmore
BEST FEMALE DENTIST
Cynthia Corral
Finalists: Daniella Farias, Melicia Tjoa
FAVORITE FEMALE DENTAL HYGIENIST
Hifa Taha/Montrose DDS
Finalists: Chriszelda/Bayou City Smiles, Karla/Bayou City Smiles, Kate/Bayou City Smiles, Magda/Bayou City Smiles, Jennifer McCrary/Avenue 360 Health & Wellness
FAVORITE MALE DENTAL HYGIENIST
Tu Tuu/Bayou City Smiles
BEST FEMALE EYE DOCTOR
Nancy Lo
Finalists: Juliet Farmer, Rosa Kim, April Oliver/Today’s Vision
BEST MALE EYE DOCTOR
Paul Lovero
Finalists: Bimal Patel, Marc Sanders,
Scott Sawyer, Stewart Zuckerbrod
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Alexia McClerkin
Finalists: Matt Arnold/Airrosti – Heights, Fernando Franco, NuSpine Chiropractic
BEST FOOT DOCTOR
Vanessa Barrow
Finalists: Paul Gee, Gian Steinhauser/Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Black Swan Yoga Houston (tie)
BIG Power Yoga – Montrose (tie)
Finalists: SPENGA Houston Montrose, STRETCH Studio of Houston, Tamika’s Ranch
BEST FERTILITY CLINIC/SURROGACY SERVICES
Aspire Houston Fertility Institute
Finalists: CCRM Fertility of Houston, The Family Fertility Center at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, SGF Houston – Texas Medical Center
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Roy Rivera
Finalists: Jon Koborsi, Huzefa Tayabali-Wilson
BEST FEMALE MASSAGE THERAPIST
Afton Macione/Cruz Family Chiropractic
Finalists: Tamia Anderson, Kim Stacy/Integrated Massage Services
BEST MALE MASSAGE THERAPIST
Ryan Fugate
Finalists: Chris Tognetti/Life Time Fitness, John Aaron Villarreal, Tom Zeppelin
BEST NONBINARY MASSAGE THERAPIST
Robin Mack
BEST FEMALE PERSONAL TRAINER
Monique Freeman
Finalists: Melanie Jackson, Felicia Lee-Sexton, Kimberly Marler, Danielle Sampey
BEST MALE PERSONAL TRAINER
Christopher Lucas
Finalists: Layn Chess, Oscar Gutierrez, Andrew Hayes, Eliot Perez, Gian Quiteno, John Aaron Villarreal
BEST NONBINARY PERSONAL TRAINER
Bree Turner
BEST GYM
SPENGA Houston Montrose
Finalists: Body3 Personal Fitness, Facet Seven, FIT Athletic Club, Houston Gym, TC Jester Fitness, Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA, Life Time Fitness
BEST CYCLING STUDIO
SPENGA Houston Montrose
Finalists: Cyclebar – Sawyer Heights, For The People, RYDE Montrose, Soul Cycle
BEST FEMALE HAIR STYLIST
Isabel Ferry
Finalists: Lana Blake, Celina Carcamo, Elizabeth Carlile/Studio A Salon, Jacky Madrid, Sylvia Perez
BEST MALE HAIR STYLIST
Adrian Santos
Finalists: JT Heath, Raven Montano, Reza Nouri, David Ramirez, Kenny Slack
BEST NONBINARY HAIR STYLIST
J. Bookie
Finalist: Shannon Moore
BEST MAKEUP ARTIST
Shoshuna Akerman
Finalists: Lana Blake, Sylvia Perez, Edward Sanchez
BEST NAIL SALON
Hollywood Hair & Nails Salon
Finalists: Aura Nails, Mason’s Nails
BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN
Adam Gutierrez
Finalists: Liz Brooks, Roxsann Lavan,
William Medrano
BEST TATTOO ARTIST
Stephanie Purnell
Finalists: Dan Martin, Megan Medina, Nadia Munoz
BEST TATTOO PARLOR
The Electric Chair Tattoo & Body Piercing
Finalists: Corazones Tattoo+Beauty Studio, Scorpion Studios Tattoo, Shaw’s Tattoo Studio
BEST COSMETIC SKIN CARE CENTER
SkinCeuticals Skinlab at West Ave.
Finalists: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Houston – River Oaks, Heights Dermatology & Aesthetic Center, The Skin Renewal Center
BEST COSMETIC SURGEON
Forrest S. Roth
Finalists: Bonnie Baldwin, Regina Rodman, Angela Sturm
BEST AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN
Patrick McNamara
Finalist: Octavio Barrios
