Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 16–19, 2022

Thursday, June 16

Equality’s Night Out

At 6:30 p.m., join the Lambda Legal Houston Leadership Committee for the organization’s annual Equality’s Night Out at Life HTX. Friends and supporters of the LGBTQ rights movement will gather from across the region to celebrate Lambda Legal’s corporate allies and individual advocates for equality. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Equality’s Night Out.

PRIDE Drag Bingo

At 6:30 p.m., The Alliance Houston, an LGBTQ real-estate group, presents PRIDE Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights Brewing Co. Enjoy bingo, drag performances, and complimentary dinner and drinks. Pride attire is encouraged.

Houston Pride: The Official Grand Marshal Reception

At 7 p.m., Pride Houston 365 celebrates its 2020, 2021, and 2022 parade grand marshals at Avant Garden. Individuals and organizations nominated as grand marshals have made significant achievements for LGBTQ rights.

Friday, June 17

OutSmart Pride Issue Happy Hour

At 5 p.m., join OutSmart for a Pride-themed Happy Hour at BUDDY’S. We’ll be celebrating the release of our 2022 June Pride issue and all of the amazing community members who are featured. Pick up copies of the magazine, meet the OutSmart staff, enjoy drinks and lite bites, and more!

BUDDY’S Ink: Pride Edition

At 6 p.m., get tattooed at BUDDY’S Houston during their BUDDY’S Ink event. Artist Megan Medina will be offering flash-art tattoos inspired by Pride. Food will be provided by Tacos Orlando.

Kerri Colby Live at ReBar Houston

At 11 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 star Kerri Colby performs at ReBar. Hosted by Adriana LaRue, the event features performances by Bambi Davenport, Gia LaRue, Chardonnay Paris, and Colby herself.

Saturday, June 18

Emancipation Park’s 150th Juneteenth Celebration

At 4 p.m., Emancipation Park hosts its 150th Juneteenth Celebration. The two-day event is sponsored by the Kinder Foundation and honors the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Pride Bar Crawl

At 4 p.m., meet at BUDDY’S Houston for the start of a Pride Bar Crawl. Tickets start at $10 and come with two free drinks, waived covers at all participating venues, a souvenir mug, and access to an after-party. Proceeds from the crawl benefit The Trevor Project.

Summer Solstice Night Market

At 4 p.m., ring in summer at The Ranch Houston. The LGBTQ-owned urban farm will kick off the summer solstice with shopping, art, food, gardening workshops, a farm tour, community connections, as well as a sunset yoga practice.

High Heel Race + 5K

At 6 p.m., attend the inaugural High Heel Race + 5K at the Montrose Center. Presented by FrontRunners Houston, Montrose Center, and Lululemon, the event celebrates the LGBTQ community with a runners’ route that includes parts of the original Houston Pride parade route.

Cara Conners: $traight for Pay

At 11 p.m., The Riot Comedy Show brings queer L.A.-based comedian Cara Conners to Houston to headline $traight for Pay, a late-night LGBTQ showcase.

Sunday, June 19

Drag Queen Story Time with ACCT

At 9 a.m., Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is partnering with Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT) to bring Drag Queen Story Time back to the Island.

Boheme’s Famous Drag Brunch

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Bar Boheme hosts their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables.

Juneteenth Black Pride Drag Brunch

At noon, celebrate Juneteenth with a Black Pride Drag Brunch at BUDDY’S. Hosted by Tamar Jazelle Paris, the event features cuisine by the LGBTQ-owned 210 Fusion.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.