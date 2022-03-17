Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: St. Patrick’s Day 2022 Edition

Thursday, March 17

Paddy’s Party

At 4 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for a St. Patrick’s Day party featuring tunes by DJ Easton and DJ Uri.

St. Paddy’s Day at Neon Boots

At 5 p.m., celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon with green beer, drink specials, and karaoke.

Drag Bingo

At 8 p.m., Queen Persephone hosts a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Drag Bingo at Angel Share. A portion of Angel Share’s bingo proceeds is donated to a different nonprofit each month.

Ladies Night: St. Patrick’s Day Edition

At 10 p.m., this week’s Ladies Night at Galveston’s Rumors Bar & Grill celebrates St. Patrick’s Day. Hosted by Dessie Love Blake, the event features performances by drag artists Phoebe Seymour and Padma Azz.

St. Patrick’s Day at RIPCORD

Until 2 a.m., wear green and enjoy some Irish whiskey at your neighborhood leather bar, RIPCORD.

Friday, March 18

Bringin’ In the Green

At 5 p.m., the Montrose Center hosts one of LGBTQ Houston’s favorite and longest-running fundraising events. With an open bar, hors d’oeurves, and a silent auction for luxury items, you won’t want to miss this St. Patrick’s Day weekend party. Proceeds from Bringin’ In The Green benefit rapid-rehousing services for homeless LGBTQ youth.

Lone Star Classic Welcome Party

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association presents the Lone Star Classic Welcome Party at BUDDY’s with DJ Easton on the turntables all night long.

Rich Bitch Fridays presents Manila Luzon

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents Rich Bitch Fridays hosted by Adriana LaRue. These drag shows feature a weekly rotating cast of drag performers, and this week’s special guest is Manila Luzon, a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, All Stars 1 and 4 contestant and the host of Drag Den. DJ Mel will be on the turntables before and after the show.

Saturday, March 19

Banned Art!

Beginning at 5 p.m., Hardy & Nance Studios presents Banned Art, an exhibition inspired by banned and controversial books and the general act of banning books. Soul Heaven Food will be providing food for purchase all night long.

Saturday Karaoke

At 9 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill presents Saturday Karaoke hosted by Angelina DM Trailz. Don’t miss the $4 margaritas during Happy Hour and the What-A-Taco kitchen serving tacos until closing.

Jerac at ReBar

At 10 p.m., head over to ReBar for Jerac, a world-renowned DJ and producer from Miami. Admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, March 20

Sunday Service with Jorgeous

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 contestant Jorgeous. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Drag Brunch at Korny Vibes

At 1 p.m., enjoy vegan food, music, and entertainment at Korny Vibes’ St. Patrick’s Day Weekend-themed drag brunch. The show features performances by Hu’nee B, Queen Persephone, and Kitty Kontour.

Flee Screening

At 3 p.m., the Asia Society of Texas screens Flee, an animated documentary following the story of an Afghani man on the verge of marrying his husband, who resolves to come to terms with his identity and his past year as a war refugee. One of the most critically acclaimed films of the past year, Flee has been nominated for three Academy Awards.

