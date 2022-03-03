Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 3–6, 2022

31 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, March 3

#JusticeforPaloma at City Hall

At 6 p.m., Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT) will be holding a rally at Houston City Hall for Paloma, a transgender woman who was murdered in her Houston apartment on February 26.

Bravo Top Chef Watch Party

At 7 p.m., Marsha Mellow hosts a watch party at BUDDY’S for the first episode of Bravo’s Houston-based Top Chef Season 19. Don’t miss OutSmart’s March 2022 cover story on Jo Chan, an out Top Chef contestant from Texas.

Montrose Idol Finale

At 10:30 p.m, the Montrose Idol competition concludes its season at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes.

Friday, March 4

Ricky Martin at the Rodeo

At 6:45 p.m., The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presents Ricky Martin at NRG Stadium. This is the openly gay Latin pop star’s first Houston Rodeo performance, following his Houston appearance last year with Enrique Iglesias.

Modern Nostalgia

At 7:30 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts its weekly Modern Nostalgia event featuring local entertainers Chloe C. Ross, Lana Blake, and Violet S’Arbleu. Now in its seventh year of production, the LGBTQ piano bar’s drag show features music that defined the 20th century.

Y2GAY presents Bosco

At 11:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Y2GAY, a rotating monthly drag show featuring music from the turn of the century. The event is hosted by ONDI and features performances by Roofie Dubois, Damien, Alyanna IV Bones, and special guest Bosco from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14. $15 tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, March 5

Wigs and Waffles Drag Brunch ft. Olivia Lux

At noon, ReBar kicks off its new Wigs and Waffles Saturday brunch show, hosted by Mauricio. The first show features ONDI, Blackberri, Cyn City, and special guest Olivia Lux from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13.

I Love the ’90s

At 8:30 p.m., head down to Rumors Bar & Grill for I Love the ’90s, a show centered around your favorite ’90s anthems hosted by Dessie Love Blake and featuring Muffy Blake Vanderbilt, Taylor Summers, Ellis Dee, and Lexus Chandelier. Admission is $5 at the door.

Saturday Karaoke at JR’s

At 9 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill presents Saturday Karaoke hosted by Angelina DM Trailz. Don’t miss the $4 margaritas during Happy Hour and the What-A-Taco kitchen serving tacos until closing.

Sunday, March 6

AIDS Walk Houston 2022

At 1 p.m., AIDS Foundation Houston presents its annual Walk to End HIV, a fundraising event to help those living with HIV/AIDS in the Houston area. Registration begins at noon, or you can sign up here.

Come Walk with Caring Cabaret

At 4 p.m., head over to Ovations Night Club for “Come Walk with Caring Cabaret,” a cabaret show benefiting AIDS Foundation Houston and Lazarus House. Tickets range from $25 to $100 (depending on where you would like to be seated) and tickets can be purchased here.

Softball Extra Innings

At 5 p.m., Cub-ees presents Softball Extra Innings at BUDDY’s. The event includes 50/50 raffles, prize basket raffles, jello shots, and drag-performer entertainment.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].