Hundreds gathered at Alley Theatre for OutSmart’s 2021 Holiday Party. This year, we made the yuletide gay with a night of lively entertainment, dazzling door prizes, mingling with our family of friends and advertisers, and more.

David Alcorta and Dessert Gallery provided our guests with tasty treats. Then we jingled all the way with performances by Angelina DM Trailz and Dina Jacobs.

Throughout the evening, OutSmart’s gift raffle raised $2,250 funds for Montrose Grace Place, an LGBTQ-affirming drop-in shelter for housing-insecure youth. To keep donating, go here: montrosegraceplace.org/donate.html

A special shout-out goes out to everyone who made OutSmart’s 2021 Holiday Party possible: our sponsor Alley Theatre, caterers David Alcorta and Dessert Gallery, performers Angelina DM Trailz and Dina Jacobs, and our family of readers and advertisers who have made it possible for OutSmart to report on the latest LGBTQ news for over 28 years. Happy holidays!