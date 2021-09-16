Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16–19, 2021









Thursday, September 16

Recruitment Night at BUDDY’S

At 6:30 p.m., Space City Rugby hosts a recruitment night. The event allows participants to talk with current team members and learn more about the world of LGBTQ rugby while enjoying rugby-style carnival games and BUDDY’S Happy Hour drink specials.

Miz Cracker at ReBar

At 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miz Cracker brings her one-woman show to ReBar. The show is hosted by local drag artist Blackberri and includes an hour-long set of comedy, music, and standup. Reservations for the event can be made here.

Dildo Races

At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Dildo Races event. Toys will be provided by Pearl Bar, and the competition’s winner receives $50.

Friday, September 17

Gender Infinity Virtual Conference

At 10:30 a.m., Gender Infinity presents its virtual two-day conference for transgender youth and their families. Registration for the conference is now closed, but those who are interested can learn more about Gender Infinity’s upcoming events here.

LGBTQ+ COVID Vaccination Drive

At 4 p.m., Houston’s LGBTQ bars, businesses, and organizations come together for a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Tony’s Corner Pocket. There is no registration required, and the Moderna shots are free.

Miz Cracker at ReBar Night Two

At 8:30 p.m., Miz Cracker returns to ReBar for a third performance. This show features lip-syncing, dancing, and performances by local drag artists Regina Thorne DuBois, ONDI, and Luna of the Lillies.

Saturday, September 18

Free Virtual Clinic for Name and Gender-Marker Corrections

At 6 p.m., Trans-Legal Aid Clinic Houston assists trans folks who want to get their names and gender makers legally changed on government identification documents. Those who would like to participate in the videoconference must sign up using this secure form.

Numbers’ 43rd Anniversary

At 9 p.m., go to Numbers nightclub for the Montrose venue’s 43rd-anniversary event for people 18 and up. The first 43 people get in free.

Club 90’s Presents: Ariana Grande Night

At 9 p.m., the House of Blues has its Ariana Grande Night hosted by Club 90’s. This event is 18 and up, and tickets can be purchased here.

Morabito at ReBar

At 10 p.m., go to ReBar to see the legendary LGBTQ DJ Morabito live. Admission is $15, and advance tickets can be purchased here. For bottle service, call (346) 227-8613.

Sunday, September 19

Sunday Training Ride

At 7:30 a.m., Pride Bike Ride Houston hosts the Sunday Training Ride, a 30-mile bike ride that starts at Eagle Houston. Participants should make sure their bikes are in working order, bring a helmet and spare parts, and have a backup plan in case they cannot finish the route.

Sunday Brunch

At 1 p.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service. The event features tunes by DJ Mel on the main stage and DJ Joe Ross on the patio. Reservations can be made here.

Ra’Jah O’Hara at ReBar

At 8 p.m., ReBar presents Ra’Jah O’Hara from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6. The event is 18+ and tickets can be purchased here.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].