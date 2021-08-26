Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 26–29, 2021









Thursday, August 26

LGBTQ COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

At 4 p.m., LGBTQ Houston bars, businesses, and nonprofits come together for a free COVID-19 vaccination drive at Pearl Bar on Washington Avenue. Make an appointment to get vaccinated by texting 832-977-1597. All participants who get vaccinated will receive a free Pearl Bar shirt.

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Eureka

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Dine ’N Drag watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’Nee B, the show features a special appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka and performances by Estella Glow, Alyanna IV Bones, and ONDI. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Eureka.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables for a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Friday, August 27

Friday Night Illusions Karaoke

At 9 p.m., head over to JR’s Bar & Grill for Friday Night Illusions, a new weekly karaoke event hosted by local performer Lana Blake. JR’s famous Frozen House Margaritas will be on tap for $3.50.

Angel Tour featuring Morena

At 9 p.m., Dan Electro’s Bar hosts the Angel Tour featuring Morena Roas, a local LGBTQ hip-hop artist.

Latin Fridays

At 10 p.m., head to ReBar for Latin Fridays, a weekly event filled with Latin hits, hip hop, and Top-40 music. Drink specials include $6 margaritas, $25-off beer buckets, and $2-off tequila.

Saturday, August 28

Baewatch x Salvation

At 2 p.m., Pride Houston and Lesbians of Color (LOC) present Baewatch x Salvation, an official Pride Houston pool party. The event is 21+ and pool attire is strongly encouraged.

Daddy Don Dowen’s Dynamic Dog Days of Summer Extravaganza

At 2 p.m., Ripcord hosts Daddy Don Dowen’s Dynamic Dog Days of Summer Extravaganza, a day full of campy entertainment that includes performances, raffles, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit PWA Holiday Charities.

artFACTORY 2021–’22 Season Preview

At 6:30 p.m., the performing-arts theater artFACTORY previews its 2021–’22 season with a Grand Re-Opening Celebration. Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres, short performances from the upcoming season, guided tours, behind-the-scenes glances from the creative team, and more. $40 tickets to the event are available at artfactoryhouston.com.



Sunday, August 29

Sunday Drag Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s

At 1 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s hosts their weekly Sunday Drag Brunch hosted by Lady Shamu. For reservations call 713-677-0674.

Rainbow Wedding Expo

At 12:30 p.m., head downtown to the Hyatt Regency Hotel for the Rainbow Wedding Expo for LGBTQ couples. ver 30 LGBTQ-affirming companies (including photographers, venues, DJs, and caters) will be featured. Tickets available here.’

Kofi’s 30th Anniversary at JR’s

At 11 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts Kofi’s 30th Anniversary of performing at JR’s. Performances by Adriana LaRue, Reign LaRue, Choe T. Crawford, and Tommie Ross. No cover charge for this event, with vodka drink specials all night.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].