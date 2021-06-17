Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 17-20, 2021









Thursday, June 17

Steak Night at George

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted Best Steak Night at a Bar by OutSmart readers, George’s offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

LOUD Houston at Postino Wine Bar

At 6 p.m., the Latino Outreach and Understanding Division (LOUD) is hosting a community advocate mixer event at Postino Montrose. Register for the event and learn more about the organization here.

Pride Night Bingo

At 7 p.m., go to Eureka Heights for Pride Night Bingo hosted by Eureka Heights’ Evan “069” Camp and drag performer Dessie Love-Blake. Entry is free, and bingo dabbers can be rented for $2 each.

Friday, June 18

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Eating Out with Luna, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

The Rumor Report

At 10 p.m., head over to Rumors Bar & Grill for The Rumor Report. Hosted by Dessie Love-Blake, the event features performers Janet Fierce Andrews, Gemini Alexander Brooks, Lexus Chandelier, and Chardonnay Paris. There is a $5 cover fee for the 21-and-up drag show.

DJ Tatiana at Pearl Bar

At 11 p.m., Denver-based DJ Tatiana visits Houston to perform at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Alex D will be on turntables all night.

Saturday, June 19

Pride Month Voter Registration Drive

At noon, the League of Women Voters Rising Star initiative teams up with Pride Pantry to host a voter registration drive at Barcode. Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars will be on duty at the LGBTQ Houston bar to answer questions and help aspiring voters complete their voter registration forms

Sweat with Pride

At 2 p.m., Facet Seven Fitness and the Dumpling Dudez present Sweat with Pride, a fundraising event for the Montrose Center’s Rapid Rehousing program, which supports LGBTQ homeless youth. Each person who donates will be entered into a raffle to win Dumpling Dudez dumpling packs, aprons, stickers, and a rainbow dumpling-making class.

Young, Proud and Free

At 2 p.m., Say Her Name Texas and Pride Houston are partnering on Juneteenth to give makeovers to queer youth of color. Youth who sign up to take part in this event will be given a makeover and the space to engage with expressions of identity that they find affirming. To volunteer, go here.

Annual Pride Bike Parade

At 4 p.m., David Loretto and Pride Bike Ride Houston host Houston’s annual Pride Bike Ride. The ride begins and ends at Eagle Houston, and vendors will be onsite selling clothing, art, and other items.

Pride Art Show 2021

At 5 p.m., Hardy & Nance Studios holds its annual Pride Art Show. The free event features 2D and 3D artwork that promotes dignity and equality through positive forms of expression.

Mr. and Miss Gay Pride Houston Pageant

At 5 p.m., go to Barcode for the 2021 Mr. and Miss Gay Pride Houston Pageant. The event honors last year’s pageant winners Ivan Cupcake and Roxanne Collins, and benefits ERSICSS Reign XXVI Charities.

Pride Pop Up Art Show

At 5 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill presents a Pride Pop Up and Art Show sponsored by Jack Daniels. All featured items are handmade, and custom pieces can also be ordered.

Blackberri Birthday Bash

At 5 p.m., Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri celebrates her birthday with a drag show at ReBar. Hear performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 star Crystal Methyd and local artists Roofie Dubois, Luna of the Lilies, and Ondi. $10 cover.

Kinky Circus

At 9 p.m., Numbers Nightclub presents Kinky Circus, a Pride party featuring circus performers and local vendors. Costumes, gear, and outfits that showcase your personality are encouraged.

Ariana Grande vs. Dua Lipa

At 9 p.m., Chicago-based DJ Riley York returns to JR’s Bar & Grill to host an Ariana Grande vs. Dua Lipa night. Angelina DM Trailz will be performing with both pop divas, and happy hour lasts until 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Daddy of Montrose

At 3 p.m., Montrose celebrates Father’s Day with the 18th annual Daddy of Montrose pageant at Michael’s Outpost. During the pageant, contestants will be judged on their presentation, Q&A, and talent.

Movie Night: Tangerine

At 9 p.m., Axelrad’s June LGBTQ Movie Series will feature Tangerine, a 2015 film that follows a transgender sex worker throughout her everyday routine and documents the issues she experiences. Axelrad is hosting a free LGBTQ movie night each Sunday in June.

Symone at Rebar

At 11 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone will perform at ReBar for one night only. Hosted by Blackberri, the event also features performances by Hu’Nee B, Dey’Jzah Opulent Mirage, and Amya Jackson-Ross. Buy your tickets on the ReBar Facebook page and skip the line.