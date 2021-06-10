Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 10-13, 2021









Thursday, June 10

The Band Hennessy at VooDoo Hut

At 8 p.m., VooDoo Hut hosts The Band Hennessy as part of Kemah’s first-ever Pride Week. Food will be available from Cat Scratch Kitchen, and entry is free. For a full list of Kemah Pride week events, go here.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables with a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Kinky Queens

At 11 p.m., Ripcord and local drag artist Barbara Coa host Kinky Queens. The event features performances by Kahlani R Kahlo, Dynasty Banks, and Rose Noir.

Friday, June 11

Pride Party at Paradise Tropical Wines

At 11 p.m., Kemah Pride Week hosts a Pride Party at Paradise Tropical Wines. DJ Garza will be on the turntables until 2 a.m., and admission is free. For a full list of Kemah Pride week events, go here.

Mangos Beach Club Galveston Opens

At 6 p.m., Mangos Beach Club Galveston celebrates its grand opening. The bar, which is owned by gay activist Terry Fuller-Waymire, will serve food and daiquiris by the shore.

LGBTQ+ Veterans Happy Hour

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts a happy hour for LGBTQ+ military veterans. The event occurs every second Friday of the month, and parking and admission are free.

Saturday, June 12

Pulse Memorials Across Houston

Activists are honoring the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with displays throughout Houston this month. City Hall, the bridges over Highway 59, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Hobby International Airport will be lit in rainbow colors from dusk to dawn to commemorate the 49 lives that were lost at the Florida LGBTQ dance club.

Pride Market

At 11 a.m., the Montrose Art Market presents its monthly LGBTQ vendor sale in the parking lot of South Beach. This month’s event is Pride-themed and showcases crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local queer artists. All Montrose Art Market T-shirt profits will benefit Pride Pantry, an LGBTQ-affirming food pantry hosted by Barcode Houston.

Beaumont Pride Fest

At noon, PFLAG Beaumont hosts Beaumont Pride Fest, an outdoor vendor fair with two stages. The celebration starts at the Civic Center, where participants will march along the sidewalk in a Stonewall Commemorative March to Pour Brothers Brewery.

Rainbow-Pride Pool Party and Talent Showcase

At 1 p.m, Rated Boujie presents Rainbow, a Pride pool party and talent showcase at the Northwest Houston Holiday Inn on Beltway 8. This event features vendors, drag entertainment, and a talent show to close out the night.

Rainbow Fashion Show

At 6 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for their annual Rainbow Fashion Show. Admission is free, and the fashions seen on the runway are also being sold at Montrose Forge and Gunz N Style.

Sunday, June 13

Pearland Pride Parade

At 8 a.m., join the Pearland Youth Movement for its first-ever Pearland Pride Parade. The organization is currently looking for sponsors and vendors for their LGBTQ event, which they hope will kick-start future Pride events in Pearland.

Brunch-cade with the Gaymers

At 11 a.m., the Houston Gaymers celebrate Sunday Funday at Cidercade, an arcade and bar located in EaDo near downtown Houston. Admission is $10 and includes access to over 275 games and a bar with 24 different ciders, seltzers, and wines.

Pride Market at Karbach Brewery

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pride Houston and Karbach Brewery host a Pride Market and Biergarten Party at the brewery on Karbach Street. The event features local vendors, Pride-themed glassware, and music from DJ Athenz.