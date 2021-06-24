Queer Things to do in Houston: Pride Weekend Edition









Thursday, June 24

Law Harrington Senior Living Center Ribbon Cutting

At 6 and 7 p.m., the Montrose Center presents the grand opening of its Law Harrington Senior Living Center, an LGBTQ-affirming senior-living facility in Third Ward. The program will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. Two program times have been scheduled to limit crowd size.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., go to JR’s Bar & Grill to watch the first episode of RuPauls Drag Race All Stars. The event kicks off a weekly All Stars viewing party. Happy hour is until 10 p.m. and admission is free.

The Mahogany Project Youth Town Hall Meeting

At 7 p.m., The Mahogany Project hosts a virtual Youth Town Hall meeting on Facebook Live where youth and young adults ages 18 to 25 can share their wants, needs, and hopes for the future as they bring more representation to the Black TQLGBIA+ community.

Friday, June 25

BUDDY’S Ink Pride Edition

At 6 p.m., go to BUDDY’S Houston for BUDDY’S Ink Pride Edition, an event that celebrates individuality through tattoos. The Pride flash art for this event is designed by Megan Medina, and ranges from $80 to $150.

Coming Out – Backyard Screening

At 7 p.m. the Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) and Goethe Pop Up Houston present the 1989 German film Coming Out. The film is centered around a closeted teacher who struggles with his sexuality after developing a relationship with a man while being engaged to a woman. The event also includes an ’80s-themed DJ set by DJ ESTEFF after the film. Tickets can be purchased here.

Virtual Rainbow on the Green

At 7 p.m., Discovery Green’s Rainbow on the Green will be livestreamed on the park’s YouTube channel. Celebrate the LGBTQ event’s tenth anniversary with performances by Ada Vox, Tye Blue, and Angelina DM Trailz.

RAM Party

At 10 p.m., Daddy Esrin and ReBar present RAM Party for Pride weekend. All types of gear are encouraged for this New York-style underground gear party, and DJs Danny Verde and Rue D will be on the turntables all night long.

WOMXN of Pride: An Eden Pop-Up

At 10 p.m., Pride Houston is hosting their annual WOMXN of Pride: An Eden Pop-Up at Pearl Bar. This event benefits the official Eden Party and includes DJ’s, drinks, and dancing Tickets are $5 in advance, and $10 at the door.

DNVRMX Presents: Houston Pride Weekend

Friday through Sunday, DNVRMX presents Houston Pride Weekend. This three-day-long community celebration features five parties and nine international DJs. Tickets to all events are available on DNVRMX’s Eventbrite page.

Pride Parking-Lot Party

Friday through Sunday, Ripcord is hosting a Pride parking-lot party with the local LGBTQ media source Out & Proud Live. The event includes performances, DJs, drag shows, and vendors, all curated with different themes on each day.

Houston Montrose Pride Block Party, June 25-26

Friday through Sunday, Eagle Houston presents a three-day-long Pride block party in Montrose. The event, which is sponsored by EFFEN Vodka and Bud Light, features tunes by Billboard DJs Jimmy Skinner and Joe Ross, food from Eagle Eats, and a full lineup of Pride festivities.

=

Saturday, June 26

Pride, Love Wins

At 11 a.m., Evny Events by Anvy presents Pride, Love Wins. The two-day LGBTQ celebration at the Holiday Inn hotel on Beltway 8 in Northwest Houston includes a pool party, vendors, food, DJs, and the crowning of the Envy Pride king and queen.

Belles of Brunch

At 11:30 a.m., head over to Harold’s for Belles of Brunch hosted by Queen Persephone, with performances by Chloe Crawford Ross, Jewel, and Carmina Vavra. Basic ticket packages start at $40.95 and include a 2-course meal and a mimosa, while platinum ticket packages start at $55.95 and include a 2-course meal and a cocktail/mimosa carafe.

Pride Sports Houston – Dodgeball Open Play!

At noon, Pride Sports Houston presents its fourth annual Dodgeball Open Play event at Q&B Sports Soccer Indoor & Futsal. The event is open to all sexual identities, races, and skill levels. The cover is $5, and you must be at least 20 years old to play.

Party at El Segundo Swim Club

At 2 p.m., El Segundo Swim Club hosts a Pride Houston Pop-Up party benefiting the Baywatch x Salvation pool party in August. Advance tickets are $25, and tickets at the door are $35.

Star Sailor: Pride Celebration

At 3 p.m., go to Star Sailor for their Pride Celebration benefiting the Montrose Center. The event features multiple vendors with handmade goods, a tie-dying station, and a dunking booth.

MARTY

At 7 p.m., Art League Houston’s annual MARTY (Montrose Art Party) is going virtual again this year. Hosted by Radu Barbuceanu, the free online event and features dancing, performances, games, and a silent auction of works by local artists. Proceeds go to Art League Houston’s Healing Art Program for adults living with HIV/AIDS.

UndocuDrag Show: Celebrating Queer Art

At 7 p.m., join United We Stand with hosts Annita Greencard and Sicarya for the Undocu Drag Show, a virtual event with performers Angelina DM Trailz, Shalula, Lady Paraiso, and Geneva Karr. You can text UndocuDrag to 877877 for a link to the show.

Pride Festival at BUDDY’S

On Saturday and Sunday, head over to BUDDY’S for their weekend-long Pride Festival. The event includes outdoor inflatables, a dunk tank benefiting Legacy Community Health and the Montrose Center, and music from DJ JD Arnold, DJ Tina, DJ Melle Mel, and Detox.

Sunday, June 27

Pride Drag Show Brunch

At 11:30 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for their Pride Drag Show Brunch where they will be giving away Pride-themed goodies. Reservations are required and admission is $25 per person which includes the brunch buffet.

It’s Britney Drag After Brunch

At 2 p.m., go to Brellas for the It’s Britney Drag after Brunch event hosted by drag artist Britney Bitch, with performances by Papricka Cherry, Carmina Vavra, and Serena the Teenage Bitch. Dress as your favorite Britney Spears phase for a chance to win $250 or a free bottle.