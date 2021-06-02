June 2021 Horoscope: Stay Alert









As the month begins, we are in a Mercury retrograde cycle until June 29. With Mercury retrograde, it’s best to finish up projects from the past, connect with old friends, and enjoy TV shows that feature nostalgic themes. Avoid starting new projects, buying electronics, or dating new people during this cycle. Mercury retrograde has the strongest impact on the mutable signs of Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces. Moving forward can result in delays and missed communications. Internet problems and adverse traffic conditions can occur as well, so give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going. These conditions are enhanced with the solar eclipse on June 10. Surprising information could be revealed with this eclipse.

This month, we only have one really good day on June 3! While the rest of the month will keep us on our toes, days to pay special attention to are June 5, 10, 13, 14, 17, 21, 22, and 23.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Your daily activities, effective communication, and finding time for yourself will be the major themes this month. Your everyday habits and activities will be under the microscope, so that will help you get rid of bad behaviors. You will have a lot to say, particularly about what has transpired in the past. Be sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you are going. Family issues can really grate on your nerves. Set some boundaries so you won’t feel underappreciated. You will also need some time to yourself, which could be good for writing, hiking, or listening to soothing music. Focus on what you can do, and let the rest go!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This month, the theme is setting good boundaries that allow you to express your best self! Career and personal relationships will really require some concentration this month. You are looking at taking a leadership position or even starting your own business, but that has to happen as a freely chosen option for you. Others’ advice, no matter their good intentions, may make you feel trapped or angry, and you might feel the need to run. You are also making the bonds between you and your partner stronger through a commitment, a renewal, or just taking the time to enjoy life together. Finances, investments, and budgets are all on the menu this month for the cows and bulls!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This is a very active birthday month for you, with Mercury retrograde and the eclipses all occurring in your sign during June! With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde, this is the ideal time to concentrate on past activities and clean up anything you have left undone. All your relationships will be under scrutiny. You will want to recapture good feelings from the past and put your relationship on firmer ground. If you’re having problems, this can be the time to solve them or find a different path entirely. You are also more eager to spend the month on things you want, but may not actually need. New career options are opening up, but you should wait until the end of June before you make decisions about the future.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This month, you are trying to balance your excess energy with your need for retreat and solitude. On the whole, you are more energetic, less patient, more courageous, and you’re getting less sleep. In the first half of the month, you need more time to yourself via meditation, tai chi, or just going up to the lake! This can be a good time for writing and connecting with your larger spiritual purpose for being on the planet. And with Mercury retrograde, this is a great time for a past-life regression or a reading. In the latter half of the month you are more energetic, but it’s still best to wait until June 29 before you begin any new tasks. Make sure you have plenty of personal space on the 4th, 5th, and 6th. Otherwise, anger issues can surface.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22

The larger theme of reinventing yourself professionally continues as you face long-term life decisions about security. Friendships, business organizations, and community groups are on your radar this month. With the Mercury retrograde here, you may be hearing from old friends or be called back to work. It’s time to reconsider your value to the organizations you belong to. You get a big boost of energy midmonth, and that will give you more confidence and the ability to concentrate on your needs. The boundaries in your relationships may need to be redrawn as you redefine your role in those relationships. You don’t have time for what doesn’t work in your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

There is a lot of activity in your career sector this month, including the Mercury retrograde and the eclipses. Traditionally, this is always the time to focus on your career, but with so much energy in this area, you are looking to shift directions and do something on your own. If you are older, consider cutting back on your work schedule. With the Mercury retrograde, you will be more attuned to the things that are not going as smoothly as you like, particularly at work. This is a good time to do research, but wait until after the 29th to commit to any new plan. Your existing relationships are improving, as you are more open to new ideas. By midmonth, you are making connections with friends and community or business groups. You will draw a lot of support from these places.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Your creative cycle continues this month as you explore ways to express your inner child, with all of its visionary potential. For many of you, this can be a time to turn your hobby into something that makes money. You have been breaking away from the past and the old you. You want to take on more of a leadership role at work this month, so you’ll have less patience with your boss—even if that’s you! This is also a great time to be with children, as they often allow us to be more playful and free of judgment. Toward the middle of the month, you are more supported by friends and the people in your community. They’ll be more open to sharing their love and support for you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is such an active and demanding year for you. You are working on your personal foundation by dealing with family, relocating to another area, and setting personal boundaries. There can easily be a shift in your family’s hierarchy during this time. In relationships, you are looking for new freedom, and new ways to express the ties that bind. This can be a difficult time for relationships that are on the edge, especially in late June. You have been working hard since the beginning of the year to create a more stable career base. You will be tempted to put those new ideas into play in mid-June, but you should wait until the 29th before taking action so that your plans will be successful. Your key word this year is boundaries!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Relationships, personal expectations, and home and family are your core concerns this month. With the eclipses and Mercury retrograde all occurring in your relationship sector this month, those energies will really be stirred up. For relationships that are doing well, this can be a time to just reconnect by getting away for a few days and having fun! For those shaky partnerships, June will emphasize the need for a resolution, one way or another. And if you are single, you could have an old relationship partner come back into your life, especially with the eclipse on June 10. You are holding people to their word this month, and letting them know your disappointment when they let you down. Your workplace may need some upgrading by the end of the month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is your month to pay attention to health and exercise habits, and your work environment. As you look at improving the efficiency of your workspace, you may experience office equipment that’s not working as well as it usually does. You may have already decided to replace some equipment, but you should wait until after the 29th before you act on that. This would be a great month to restart any neglected health activities that you neglected during the pandemic shutdown. Your relationships need attention, and you may want to offer some reassurance to keep the peace. Budgets and planning for future needs is important this month, especially in the latter half of June. You may be looking at new investments or savings plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

With Saturn in your sign, you are continually working to improve yourself, your boundaries, your career, and your long-term security. You’ll also want to make sure you and your partner are on the same page for the future. In your career sector, you are re-examining your role and your job requirements in order to make sure they fit you—and not the other way around. You are trying to figure out a way to make your creativity more productive so you’ll at least have more time to enjoy it. Family roles are changing, and older relatives could be moving more into the background. By the middle of the month you are ready to act, which could make you impatient with the speed of progress. Decisions are best made after the 29th to ensure a greater degree of success.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

All of the activity this month—the eclipses and Mercury retrograde—is occurring in your home and family sector. This can mean that you are looking to move, do some remodeling, or deal with a big shift in the family power hierarchy. Dealing with these issues could put big demands on your time. On a personal level, your relationships are getting better. If you are single, your options are improving. This can also be a time of shifting your career focus in order to do something on your own or to find more time for hobbies and other creative outlets. You will feel more in the flow of things after June 29, when Mercury is finally direct.

