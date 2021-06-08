Pride 2021
Gear Up for Pride
Local businesses flaunt their rainbow-colored merch.
1. Rainbow Colored Bull Dog
$599, Coda in the Heights
2. True Colors Cava Brut
$19.99, Spec’s Wine & Spirits
3. Pride Barrel
$36.99, NEFT Vodka
4. Rainbow Top
$29.95, Erotic Cabaret Boutique
5. Rainbow Shorts
$24.95, Erotic Cabaret Boutique
6. Houston Pride T-Shirts
$20, The Montrose Forge
7. Pride Stickers
$3 each, Coda in the Heights
8. “Love Is Love” Napkins
$5.50, Coda in the Heights
9. Rainbow Beach Towel
$15, Target
10. “Be Yourself” Sign
$26, Coda in the Heights
Local store locations:
Coda in the Heights
355 W. 19th St.
codaintheheights.com
Spec’s Wine & Spirits
1900 S. Shepherd Dr.
Specsonline.com
NEFT Vodka
shopneftvodkaus.com
Erotic Cabaret Boutique
1222 Westheimer Rd.
(713) 528-4565
The Montrose Forge
711 Fairview St.
themontroseforge.com
