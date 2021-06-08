Gear Up for Pride









1. Rainbow Colored Bull Dog

$599, Coda in the Heights

2. True Colors Cava Brut

$19.99, Spec’s Wine & Spirits

3. Pride Barrel

$36.99, NEFT Vodka

4. Rainbow Top

$29.95, Erotic Cabaret Boutique

5. Rainbow Shorts

$24.95, Erotic Cabaret Boutique

6. Houston Pride T-Shirts

$20, The Montrose Forge

7. Pride Stickers

$3 each, Coda in the Heights

8. “Love Is Love” Napkins

$5.50, Coda in the Heights

9. Rainbow Beach Towel

$15, Target

10. “Be Yourself” Sign

$26, Coda in the Heights

Local store locations:

Coda in the Heights

355 W. 19th St.

codaintheheights.com

Spec’s Wine & Spirits

1900 S. Shepherd Dr.

Specsonline.com

NEFT Vodka

shopneftvodkaus.com

Erotic Cabaret Boutique

1222 Westheimer Rd.

(713) 528-4565

The Montrose Forge

711 Fairview St.

themontroseforge.com