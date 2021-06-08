Pride 2021

Gear Up for Pride

Local businesses flaunt their rainbow-colored merch.

Staff Reporters June 8, 2021
1. Rainbow Colored Bull Dog
$599, Coda in the Heights

2. True Colors Cava Brut
$19.99, Spec’s Wine & Spirits

3. Pride Barrel
$36.99,  NEFT Vodka

4. Rainbow Top
$29.95, Erotic Cabaret Boutique

5. Rainbow Shorts
$24.95, Erotic Cabaret Boutique

6. Houston Pride T-Shirts
$20, The Montrose Forge

7. Pride Stickers
$3 each, Coda in the Heights

8. “Love Is Love” Napkins
$5.50, Coda in the Heights

9. Rainbow Beach Towel
$15, Target

10. “Be Yourself” Sign
$26, Coda in the Heights

Local store locations:

Coda in the Heights
355 W. 19th St.
codaintheheights.com

Spec’s Wine & Spirits
1900 S. Shepherd Dr.
Specsonline.com

NEFT Vodka
shopneftvodkaus.com

Erotic Cabaret Boutique
1222 Westheimer Rd.
(713) 528-4565

The Montrose Forge
711 Fairview St.
themontroseforge.com

Staff Reporters June 8, 2021
