Queer Things To Do in Houston This Weekend: May 20-23, 2021









Thursday, May 20

Steak Night

At 6 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night. The local lesbian bar’s featured meal is $18 and includes a ribeye steak, a salad, and a baked potato.

Luck of the Draw 2021

At 7 p.m., tune in to Luck of the Draw, a virtual event benefiting DiverseWorks, a local LGBTQ-affirming art programming resource. This fundraiser features an online art sale of more than 100 small-format pieces by both national and international creators.

Travesura Thursdays

At 10:30 p.m., Blur Bar hosts its weekly Travesura Thursday event. The night of Top-40 hits with a hip hop and Latin twist features DJ Ricky Lee on the turntables.

Friday, May 21

Feel Good Friday

At 5:30 p.m., the Lesbian Health Initiative of Houston hosts Feel Good Friday, a weekly Zoom event that provides participants with a 30-minute guided meditation followed by a 30-minute wellness chat. Register for the event here.

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts its weekly Eating Out with Luna event. The comedy dinner show hosted by local drag artist Luna of the Lilies features a rotating cast of performers. A full dinner menu is available, including Rebar’s Steak and Cake special.

DJ Selena Jennee

At 9 p.m., San Antonio DJ Selena Jennée visits Houston for a performance at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Jennée will be on the turntables all night.

Saturday, May 22

Pet Pics in the Park

At 10 a.m., Chris Christopher Properties presents Pet Pics in the Park at Bering Church. Houston celebrity pet photographer Robyn Arouty will be taking photos of pets to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the LGBTQ-affirming hospice Omega House. All donations will support Omega House’s Capital Improvements Fund to assist with facility maintenance. Donations can be made here.

Fireballs and Silverballs at George’s

At 1 p.m., local LGBTQ softball teams the Houston Silver Balls and the Houston Fireballs host the Balls Disco Ball at George’s Country Sports Bar. The event features drink specials, a gift raffle, and performances by Trixie and Lola Standards.

Representation Matters: A Celebration of Women and the Gender-Expansive Community

At 3 p.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus hosts Representation Matters: A Celebration of Women and the Gender-Expansive Community at Pearl Bar. Co-chairs Porscha Brown and Michelle Palmer will speak on how women and gender-expansive people have played a major role in the Caucus throughout its history. There will be games, prizes, and discounted Caucus memberships available.

Houston Gaymers Digital Meetup

At 9 p.m., join the Houston Gaymers on Discordapp.com to play Among Us and Jackbox. More information on future events can be found here.

Sunday, May 23

Pride Houston Kick-off + Theme Reveal Party

At 4 p.m., Pride Houston kicks off this year’s Pride season with a party at Pearl Bar. Learn more about this year’s celebration theme, events schedule, and grand-marshal winners.

Denali Foxx at ReBar

At 10 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 star Denali Foxx performs at ReBar. Presented by Manzano Entertainment, the show is hosted by Blackberri and features performances by ONDI, Hun’ee B, and Rose Noir.



Sunday Karaoke

At 11 p.m., go to Barcode for Sunday Karaoke hosted by Lana Blake. The bar offers a $1.50 hot-dog special and food from Adrian’s Taqueria.