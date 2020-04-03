April 2020 Horoscope: Relief is on the Way









By mid-April, after all of the craziness we should get some relief that should last for a couple of months. However, the overall pattern of the intensity will return in August and last through November. We should all feel some relief by December! • Venus (our planet of desire, investments, and creature comforts) goes retrograde at the end of April. Get all of your new connections and contacts made before the end of the month. After Venus is retrograde in May, focus on your existing customers and connect with old friends from the past. • Develop a plan of action, and respond to what you can handle so you don’t feel powerless or hopeless. Being flexible and learning to adapt your skills can help a lot during these unstable times.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This is your personal yearly cycle when you get to review last year’s choices and set new plans into action. Career and long-term security goals are being tested. This can be a time of job changes, redefining career goals, starting your own business, and for some, retirement. You are being forced to accept change in this area, even if you weren’t seeking it. You are reevaluating all your goals, including both your business and personal relationship commitments. Family demands and responsibilities will also be weighing heavily on you. The latter half of the month is a better time for making decisions and feeling less stress. Keep in touch with friends, as they can really lift your spirits.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is a very active month for you, with your career sector being especially active. First, you are reexamining the choices you’ve made for your career. You are looking to take on a leadership role, or possibly start your own business. You will not be your normal patient self during the next 42 days. This is a good time to work on health, diet, and doing good things for yourself. You are also looking to reinvent yourself by letting go of the past and finding the spark that has been missing from your life. You will want more personal freedom and expression in your relationships. If your relationship is too restrictive, changes will have to be made. Make sure you have time for yourself, so you don’t feel trapped by your own choices.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You Geminis have been in a sort of self-imposed isolation for a while. You have been picking your companions more carefully because your psychic sensitivities are stronger than usual. This same energy is pushing your career to be more creative and internally fulfilling, making old work routines seem draining. Finances are still a concern as you work your way out of the debt that controls you. You are in a more creative time this month, and you can benefit from activity on social media. You may be very ready to work from home! Relationships are fine, except if they demand too much of you. You are wanting more time to yourself, and that need gets stronger as we get to the latter half of the month.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This continues to be an extremely active and busy time for the Moon Kids! All of the planetary activity that is generating fear of the coronavirus is directly impacting you. You are learning the lesson to let go of your need to control, since you are not in control to begin with. Personal and business relationships are being reexamined. You are weeding out the relationships that don’t work, and giving more time and attention to those that do. This is a good month to explore new avenues that will help create more security, instead of just relying on what you already know! You are redefining the way you work with your community. This can be a very good time to improve your skills on social media, as that will be the way to communicate in the future. Watch your impulse-spending this month, as it will be easier to justify your purchases!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

This is an active and busy month for you. Relationships are especially active this month, so if you are in a relationship, this is a good time to renew those bonds. If you are in a difficult relationship, this is the perfect month to address those problems. This can also be a good time to explore new relationship potentials. You are looking for a partner who wants to participate in the process! Regarding your work and security issues, you are reinventing your current career path—whether you are the CEO or the stay-at-home mom or dad. This is an important time to pay attention to your boundaries and look at which responsibilities you want to take on. This is a good time to move your business into your home, and it may stay there even after the pandemic danger has passed! You are taking life more personally this month. Be sure to let others know!

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This month you are giving more attention to your work and health routines, which is usually a good thing for the Virgoans! You will be instituting some new work routines. You have been needing more time to yourself over the last couple of years, and this year is no exception. Finances are somewhat stressful this month, but you are looking at new ways to make your career function to help alleviate that problem. This is a good month for writing, teaching, exploring new ideas, and improving your social-media outreach. Your relationship partner is opening up to new ideas on spirituality and our psychic connections to the universe. It’s a good idea to listen to what they have to say. This will help create a stronger bond between the two of you!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

April promises a mixed bag of events and activity in your life. During this time of year, your relationships normally take center stage. You may be looking for ways to renew your bonds, especially with so many people being forced to stay home. Boredom can make you very restless this month if you don’t have enough activity. Career-wise, you are looking at major change—some of it without your consent! Some of you may be looking at an end to your industry, which could push you to create something that fits you better. Others may have to learn new skills and new methods of communicating with clients and customers. Financial concerns get stronger in the latter half of the month. You continue to work on freeing yourself from debt and the constricting hold that has on you. You are being more practical with your creativity, and that allows you to find new strategies to deal with the limitations you are experiencing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Home and family top the menu this month. You are more focused on your emotional foundation and the changing conditions within your family. You may feel that you must step in and take a leadership role within the family. You are also looking at your current career path to make sure it fits with who you are at this time in your life. This is also a good time for home repair, remodeling, or even moving. Relationships are a bit edgy this month. You want your partner to step up and participate more in the relationship. This is a good time to make sure that both of you are moving in the same direction to renew your bonds. Relationships that are too demanding just won’t fit in your life. You are also working on creating some stability in your work and general routines, but you haven’t been able to achieve that just yet. That will become easier toward the end of the year. You are paying much more attention to your boundaries and the expectations that others place on you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

During the first part of the month, you are looking for fun ways to get some relief from the worries and concerns that were so prevalent last month. Financial planning and restructuring continue as you create new boundaries and goals to pursue. You could be using and discovering a latent talent that you didn’t have enough time to pursue in the past. You are wanting more freedom from your traditional routines so you can pursue things you are genuinely interested in. This is a great month to put these ideas and plans into action! Along with everyone else, you are looking for new ways to communicate your message and ideas through social media or alternative chat and meeting platforms. The end of April will be a good time to do more self-care, exercising, and eating better!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Your sign hasn’t been this active in a long time! There was a big alignment of planets in your sign, and when this occurs, we see major changes all over the planet that could have made you feel totally stressed out. You have been in this pattern since January, but in March we saw an intensification of that process. Finances and the future are still the main drivers for you. You should be feeling a bit lighter this month, since the intensity factor has gone down. You are still being pulled in several directions at once. Get clear about your boundaries, and focus on what you can do. Then let the rest go! Home and family have your attention this month. This is a great month to take care of those weekend-warrior projects that you have been putting off. Your family will need your sense of hope and optimism during these times.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This is a busy month for you. You are going to be more active and present, taking life more personally over the next 42 days. This is a great month to start a new project, connect with potential new friends, and focus on what suits you best! Along with this energy, you are also taking a closer look at career goals, future security, and renewing relationship hopes and dreams! On a personal level, you are examining your boundaries and the expectations that you place on yourself. This is a great month to improve your bad habits and focus on getting healthier. Your temper will be shorter, and it may be harder to sleep. Exercise may help somewhat with that! Home and family are in the limelight toward the end of the month.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Since the Mermaids and Mermen often need more time to themselves, this stay-at-home time can be peaceful if there aren’t too many distractions. Your immediate concern is about finances, and making good use of your skills and talents. If you are concerned about your job, reaching out to friends and support-group members can be especially beneficial this month. You are clearer in your communications, and are able to get your message across more easily. Your career is going through an upgrade. You may have to learn new methods to function in this time of expanding social-media opportunities. You are needing some entertainment and distractions by the end of the month! Find a way to make that happen while still being safe.

This article appears in the April 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.