Success Expert









Dynamic, vital, and creative, Miriam Lopez has proven herself to be a highly successful LGBTQ entrepreneur. She launched her Houston-based firm, SeEQmore Consulting Group, in 2019 to help clients achieve their greatest potential and fulfillment. And she’s never looked back.

SeEQmore unravels and identifies the elements that hold people and businesses back. The firm enjoys clients and companies representing many professions—banking, real estate, medicine, law, the arts, and even people “between situations.”

With more than 20 years of triumphs in business transformation, human resources, and performance management in her background, Lopez launched her company to address the epidemic of disconnection she witnessed between people’s dreams and their realities. She observed many who were trapped in a continuous state of discontent, with no knowledge of what to do about it. She was moved to help.

Lopez’s passion today is facilitating accelerated transformations, empowering people to thrive, and developing top-performing teams to overcome the obstacles to greater success. There is no shortage of potential clients seeking her assistance.

“Working with a client’s objectives and dreams, together we engineer a route and facilitate a road map to desired outcomes. It often involves challenges, changes, even transformations, but the results—be they personal or professional—can be immensely rewarding for both of us. It is a joy to watch these revolutions. I delight in them,” Lopez states, her brown eyes twinkling.

From a young age, Lopez understood the role that transformations play in fulfillment. Now 42, she was born in Mexico City and lived there until the age of 9, when she and her family moved to Texas.

Her upbringing was deeply conservative and Catholic, so it required a remarkable willingness to transform when, at the age of 13, she sat her parents down and told them she “liked girls.”

Lopez decided she could no longer be anything other than who she truly is. “My announcement didn’t go well,” she recalls, but it was also the moment she began to understand the power and peace that comes with authenticity.

“So many people are consumed with trying to be someone else. They tend to choose (or get ushered into) careers or identities that are not true to themselves, creating discord and pain. Then they lose their authentic voice. It’s drowned out by the demands of life and old ways of thinking. They disconnect from themselves,” Lopez explains.

“There is a price to pay for this: depression, self-medicating, anxiety. We help unleash people from what is not working, to be free to be who they are, and to try new things. We help them create the life they want to live, and a more rewarding way of being. Authenticity of self is a critical component of personal fulfillment,” she states.

Effua McGowan is one of Lopez’s enthusiastic clients. “I was a vice president at JP Morgan Chase Bank for 23 years when I started consulting with Miriam. At the time, I had a nagging restlessness and no real feeling of fulfilment in my position. Miriam was fabulous. She helped me see beyond another 20 years at Chase. She helped me understand myself, to reach for change, and to know that I was going to be OK. I had lost my sense of value, but she helped me recover it,” McGowan concluded.

And has being a woman been an obstacle to success in business? “Being a woman is a gift,” Lopez says. The world needs more of us in business. Women are so creative, so nurturing. We are natural communicators. I’ve always said that if we want to change the world for the better, we will empower women,” she concludes with a smile.

For more information on SeEQmore, visit seeqmore.com.

This article appears in the March 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.