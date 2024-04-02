An Elevated Experience

Executive Chef Diego Chiarello is now whipping up tasty new bites for hungry clubbers at Rich’s Houston. The news comes after recent announcements that Rich’s Houston would begin offering complimentary limousine service and that construction is underway on a swimming pool/day club area.

Chef Chiarello says he finds creating a food menu at Rich’s Houston to be an interesting challenge. Can you elevate bar food? The way this native of Sicily sees it, the answer is “yes.”

“It’s my job to curate the menu to new heights,” he says. “My goal is to enhance our menu by creating dishes that not only look appealing but also leave a lasting impression for our guests. Our menu is prepared onsite, including our dough, sauces, juices, and flavorful ingredients used in our unique foods. The new Rich’s is a vibe dining experience, not a bar that serves food. We will offer a ‘poolside’ menu, dinner menu, and also a brunch menu. Most of the menu is shareable and will pair well with our approachable wines and specialty cocktails.”

It’s vital to make sure Montrose remains exciting and fresh for visitors, Rich’s Houston owner Jeff Harmon says.

“Rich’s Houston evolved to provide Montrose with an elevated day/nightlife experience that is more versatile, offering dining, cocktails, dancing, various entertainment, and a one-of-a-kind swimming club,” he adds. “Essentially, we are offering a resort/country club experience without pretension for our community. Let Chef Diego tease your tastebuds and our mixologist prepare you for your later destinations. We’re ready for guests to start their afternoon or evening with us!”

For more information, go to facebook.com/richshoustontx.