“¡Uno Más, Por Favor!”

Husband team Angel Cabrera and Brian Ponce are taking their successful Tacos Doña Lena Spring Branch restaurant and adding a second location in the Heights. The restaurant will have the same Mexican spirit that’s become a staple at their first location, including orange walls and colorful piñatas.

“Opening our first restaurant was a dream come true,” says Cabrera. “Opening our second location feels so surreal. It’s been almost four years since opening Tacos Doña Lena. Thus, it felt right to open a second location. We decided to go with the Heights/Timbergrove area because we love the neighborhood. We love how convenient it is to get on all major highways. There’s so much growth happening in the area and we are super excited to be a part of it now.”

Cabrera says he plans to offer the same menu items, including the restaurant’s beloved tacos and homemade salsas. Additionally, unlike the first location, the Heights restaurant will offer beer margaritas, Cabrera says.

“We have so many delicious items on our menu,” he says. “My favorite item is constantly changing. I do have to admit I’ve been eating a lot of our birria street tacos lately. Stop by and try some of our menu items and let us know what your favorite is. And don’t forget, we carry 13 different meat options and three meatless, as well as six different salsas to try and pair to your liking!”

For more information, go to donalenatacos.com.