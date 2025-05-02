Bibi Xia Creates Spaces for Sapphic Joy and Belonging in Houston

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

What started as a birthday party turned into something much bigger for Bibi Xia. When she was planning her celebration at Pearl Bar, she had no idea it would lead to her becoming the bar’s events director.

“It’s like Julie had a sixth sense,” Bibi says, referring to Pearl’s owner. “I used to organize a lot of charity events back in New York City, but I never imagined I’d be doing it in Houston.”

For Bibi, events are never just about having drinks—they’re intentional spaces for connection. “Especially in this uncertain political climate, we need to build our community more than ever. I’ve always believed that joy is an act of resistance, so most of the events I curate center around queer joy,” the soon-to-be 40-year-old tells us.

That spirit shows in the details of her work at Pearl: name tags, icebreakers, and events that often benefit local nonprofits and queer sports teams. A signature event is The Sapphic Dating Show—a playful spin on the classic television format where a contestant questions three potential dates before choosing one. “We’re expanding with more game nights and mixers that speak to different parts of our community,” Bibi says.

Upcoming additions include The Sapphic Newlywed Game for couples and Puma, a mixer for sapphic women over 30. Regular events like bachata dance classes and book swaps continue to foster connection in niche interest groups within the community. “I’m always listening,” Bibi says. “Seeing strangers become friends—or more—is what brings me the greatest joy at my events.”

Pearl Bar recently launched Side Peace as a dedicated women’s sports bar, and Bibi is helping bring the queer and women’s sports community together. “Our sapphic community loves playing and watching sports. We’re in the right place at the right time to create something authentic and lasting.” She and owner Julie Mabry plan to roll out a full calendar of watch parties, team socials, fundraisers, and special appearances.

Representation is at the heart of Bibi’s mission. “I didn’t come out until my mid-30s. I hadn’t even kissed a girl before then, but deep down I knew,” she shares. TV fandoms like Wynonna Earp gave Bibi a soft landing into the LGBTQ world, while films like The Half of It offered the kind of representation she had longed for. “Seeing an Asian American girl navigate her identity within an immigrant family changed everything for me,” she says.

Now, Bibi proudly shows up for her community every day—visibly claiming her place without the pressure to be anything other than her authentic self. “I want Asian and later-in-life sapphic women to feel seen,” she says. “It’s hard to be a minority in an already marginalized community. I’ll keep creating space for others to feel brave, valid, and welcome exactly as they are.” Her presence, and the spaces she curates, quietly remind others: you belong here, too.

Keep up with Bibi Xia on Instagram @sweetsapphicdreams.