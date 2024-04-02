Raising the Bar

Located on Washington Avenue right next to Pearl Bar, Side Peace is a new upscale venue that caters to the happy-hour crowd with specialty craft cocktails and special events, such as R&B Night, Lesbian Latin Nights, a Pride Market, and more.

The lesbian community is one of the smallest in the world, and trying to carve a space for the lesbian community in one of the most diverse cities in the country hasn’t always been easy, Julie Mabry, owner of Pearl Bar, says. It became clear to her that she needed to expand her business to make sure there was a safe haven for the lesbian community to call their own.

“The most important thing was to show our community that I will continue to make Pearl better as a whole,” she says. “Valerie Redman and I have put in hundreds of hours to make this bar special. I have to say it’s my favorite bar I’ve helped bring to life.”

Mabry says Side Peace is her way of continuing to make sure the lesbian community has a place to call their own.

“When I said in The Lesbian Bar Project that I would continue to make Pearl better and keep her around for a long time, I meant it,” she says. “I want our customers to see that their money is spent on making their home better. I am eternally grateful for the support the community has shown so far.”

For more information, go to pearlhouston.com