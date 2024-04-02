Savory and Sweet

Levi Rollins, owner of the now-closed Urban Eats, has opened Salt & Sugar. It’s a new sandwich shop and bakery in the city’s Spring Branch area. The new restaurant features baked goods, pastries, sandwiches, salads, small bites, and dinner options.

The bakery has slowly been cooking since 2016 and originated because Rollins was looking for a way to showcase his love for great sandwiches in a different way than he was doing at Urban Eats, he says.

“Our menu at Urban was so big already, and we sold fantastic signature sliders. Adding more sandwiches didn’t seem right,” he says. “Salt & Sugar was also meant for a smaller footprint and for customers that just wanted a great sandwich on the go.”

Salt & Sugar is a place where you can stop for a quick snack or enjoy a full meal, the gay restaurateur says.

“We focus on epicurean sandwiches and gourmet pastries. A core part of the business is the bakery; our custom cakes are amazing, and we have an existing business that’s been built over many years in the Spring Branch community. Urban Eats was my baby; it came from the inspiration of my family and the recipes I grew up making and eating with my mom and grandma. It is also my vision of a modern bistro.”

As the food connoisseur looks to the future, he says he wants to add a small epicurean market adjacent to the bakery that features imported cheese, cured meats, jams, preserves, and honey.

“Long term, we look to grow the brand and open additional locations in and around the city of Houston,” he says. “We love our city and look forward to bringing our new concept closer to more people.”

For more information, go to eatsaltandsugar.com.