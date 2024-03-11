Trans VisibilityVideoWomen in PowerWomen in Power

Watch: On the Cover – An Interview with Avery Belyeu with the New CEO of the Montrose Center

Photo of OutSmart Staff OutSmart StaffMarch 11, 2024
Watch our exclusive interview with Avery Belyeu, our March ‘Women in Power’ cover feature and the new CEO of the Montrose Center. With over a decade of experience in national nonprofit leadership, Belyeu brings an abundance of perspective to Houston’s largest LGBTQ resource center. 

Presented by Eklektik Interiors https://eklektikinteriors.com

Read more: https://tinyurl.com/OutSmartAvery

Photographer: Frank Xavier
DP: Jay Clark
Sound Production Mixer: Jeremy Ortiz
BTS / Camera Op: Jordan Onuoha
Producer: Alex Rosa

