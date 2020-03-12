SceneOut – February 2020











On January 24, the Montrose Center held its 2020 Leadership Dinner at Max’s Wine Bar. Pictured are Daryl Shorter, Sash Cavin, Paul Iademarco, Kennedy Loftin, Aaron Masterson, and Ai Tran.

On January 25, James Dick performed a piano concert at Festival Hill in Round Top. Pictured are James Dick, Kevin Pope, and Hugh Shannonhouse.

On January 30, the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber held an event at Regions Bank. Pictured are chamber members and Regions Bank staff.

The Krewe of Olympus held its 50th-anniversary ball at NRG Center on February 1. Pictured are King Olympus L Michael Parks, and Queen Olympus L Debbie Helweg.

The Montrose Center held its spring gala kickoff at the Color Factory on February 5. Pictured are Marcus Hooks, Charles Caliva, Anthony Forte, Brad Jacobson, Randy Murry, and Daryl Shorter.

On February 12, the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber held its Brewing Up Business at SignatureCare ER Montrose. Pictured are Tiffany Tosh, Tammi Wallace, Corey Allen, Jack Berger, Dr. Samar Yusuf, Roy Alvarez Jr., Dr. Billy Miller, and Jason Rocha.

On February 13, Legacy Community Health held a meet-and-greet at La Griglia for Legacy’s new chief medical officer, Dr. Vian Nguyen. Pictured are Dr. Nguyen, Katy Caldwell, Keith Rudy, and Chree Boydstun.

On February 13, the Harris County Democratic Party held the Johnson, Rayburn, Richards Dinner at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Pictured are State Representative Senfronia Thompson and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood.

On February 14, Christina Wells and Magical Chef Natosha “Tae” Barber presented Love+Libations at a Sharespace venue. Pictured are Edward Racicot, Christina Wells, Robin Racicot, and Chef NaTosha “Tae” Barber.

On February 18, EPAH held its dinner meeting at Indika. Pictured are Mike Di Girolamo, Michael Morreale, Bobby Banay, Marcus DeGuzman, and Jeremy Fain.

On February 23, the Montrose Center held Decadent Desserts and Dancing at Neon Boots Dance Hall & Saloon. Pictured are Marcus Hooks, Anita Das, Louis Ray, and Chris Valk.