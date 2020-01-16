Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 16–20, 2020









Thursday, January 16

Living in Color

Explore the intersectionality of living the LGBTQ African-American experience during The Mahogany Project’s Living in Color event. The forum, which occurs bi-monthly at the Montrose Center at 6 p.m., provides personal insight on topics such as social issues, mental health, and community engagement.

New Year, Nude Me

Once a month, Pearl Bar Houston presents Aphrodisi-Acts, a queer burlesque variety show. Beginning at 9 p.m. the event is hosted by Nikki Knockout, and features performances by Crimsin Fox, Dahlia Derringer, Xavier Garza, Face FyreFox.

Smoke Break

Visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show that begins at 10 p.m. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “Carnievil” and includes performances by Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, Ondi, and Post Modern Sleaze.

Friday, January 17

Learning Luncheon with DeeDee Watters and Audia for DA

Join transgender activist DeeDee Watters and Harris County District Attorney candidate Audia Jones for a discussion at Blonde Biscotti. Beginning at 6 p.m., the two will share their plan to end human trafficking through the decriminalization of sex work.

Big Freedia & The Suffers

The Queen of Bounce Big Freedia teams up with Space City superstars The Suffers for a one-of-a-kind performance at the House of Blues Houston at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets online now, because this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Latinx Social

The Houston Democratic Socialists of America hosts a social for Latinx folks at City Acre Brewing Co. at 8 p.m. Meet the group for drinks, networking, or to practice your Spanish skills.

Saturday, January 18

Galveston Pride Parade Benefit

Go to Prohibition Red’s at 7 p.m. and participate in a benefit for Galveston’s LGBTQ Pride parade. The event features entertainers, raffles, and more. If you’re interested in donating raffle items to the Galveston Pride Parade, send a message to the group’s Facebook page here.

WHOLE: An LGBTQ of Color Health & Wellness Summit

The TRUTH Project kicks off its inaugural Welcoming How Our Lives Evolve (WHOLE)—a health and wellness summit for LGBTQ people of color—at the Montrose Center at 10 a.m. The event features an interactive dialogue that targets holistic health, and will give participants the opportunity to engage in presentations that provide the tools to navigate barriers that LGBTQ people of color face when accessing healthcare.

Celebritease 2.0 Decades Rewind

Every first and third Saturday of the month at, Barcode Houston presents Celebritease at 10 p.m. Drag performers Roxanne Collins, Kennidi H. Munro, and Candyce LaRue will take you back in time at the decade-rewind themed show.

Sunday, January 19

Snow Bunnies

Bunnies on the Bayou hosts Snow Bunnies 41 at ReBar Houston. All proceeds will go to the LGBTQ charities being supported by Bunnies on the Bayou this year.

The L Word: Generation Q Watch Party

Lesbians everywhere, rejoice! After a 10-year hiatus, The L Word is back with a sequel, and Pearl Bar Houston hosts a watch party for the show at 6 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with The L Word stars Arienne Mandi and Rosanny Zayas.

Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Donation Drive and MLK Day of Service

HRC Houston has partnered with Montrose Grace Place and Bering Open Gate to organize a donation drive for homeless LGBTQ youth. Locations across the city are currently collecting donations, and on MLK Day join HRC Houston at Kindred to sort, pack, and deliver the donated items to beneficiaries.

Suppressed: The Fight to Vote Film Screening

In honor of the MLK Day of Service, Transform Houston will screen Suppressed: The Fight to Vote at the University of Houston at 6 p.m. The film recounts efforts to prevent people of color from casting their votes in the 2018 election in Georgia and touches on efforts to suppress the vote of people of color in other states, including Texas.

MLK Day Parade

Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a commemorative parade in Downtown Houston. The parade is held in partnership with the City of Houston and the Black Heritage Society.