Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 9–12, 2020









Thursday, January 9

Adult Game Night

Spend your Thursday night playing games with friends at Pearl Bar Houston. Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy drink specials, board games, and mingling.

Pre-Game Pearland Democrats Meeting

Go to the Hilton Garden Inn Pearland Hotel & Conference center at 6 p.m. for a Pearland Democrats event. Prior to the group’s usual meeting, help the Pearland Democrats stuff 300 bags for block walking with candidate information and Brazoria County Democratic Party information.

Sister to Sister

Sister to Sister Support Group meets at Montrose Center at 7 p.m. The support group, created by activist Mia Ryan, offers a safe space for transgender people of all ages to discuss trans issues with the Houston trans community and allies. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Ryan.

Friday, January 10

Phone Bank for Warren in Montrose

Houston for Elizabeth Warren meets at Montrose Mercantile at 6 p.m. for a phone bank. Bring a cell phone, laptop, and headphones and help the team to talk with people in early primary states about voting.

Rainbow on Ice

Show off your Pride at Discovery Green’s ninth annual Rainbow on ICE. Beginning at 7 p.m., winter LGBTQ celebration features ice skating and a dance party, entertainment, and a fashion show featuring designs by Yahaira DeHill, who creates garments entirely out of recycled materials. Be on the lookout for a dress that shows off old OutSmart magazine issues (we gave DeHill dozens of our leftover copies, and can’t wait to see what she constructs).

Here Comes the Reign Again

The Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star (ERSICSS) reign 35 meets one last time at Buddy’s Houston at 7 p.m. to present Here Comes the Reign Again. Hosted by the candidates for Emperor and Empress 36, the event is a final show for reign 35 and a new reign starts next weekend. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on ERSICSS, a group that turns 35 this year.

Saturday, January 11

Drag Diva Brunch

House of Blues Houston presents Drag Diva Brunch: House of Thornes. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Space City drag queens will pay homage to the Game of Thrones.

Saturdays with DJ Joe Ross & Robby Jr

Go to ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. and dance to tunes by DJ Joe Ross and Robby Jr.

The Great PUPScape

Go to RIPCORD at 10 p.m. and show your support for Pup of Montrose 2019 Kota Husky, who hosts his first fundraiser. Proceeds from the event benefit PWA Holiday Charities.

Sunday, January 12

Sunday Fundaze

Go to Pearl Bar Houston at 3 p.m. for Sunday Fundaze. The pet-friendly bar will offer drink specials all day, and tons of games outdoors.

Sunday Drag Brunch

Join Hamburger Mary’s at noon for Sunday Drag Brunch, hosted by Houston drag legend Lady Shamu.

Sunday Funday Karaoke

End your weekend with Sunday karaoke at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Sebastian Gutierrez, the event starts at 9 p.m. and occurs every Sunday.