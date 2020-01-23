Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 23–26, 2020









Thursday, January 23

Adult GAYme Night

Starting at 5 p.m., adulting has never been more fun with Pearl Bar’s night of cocktails, board games, and small talk.

LGBTQ Health Workshop

LHI’s health workshop series continues at the Montrose Center at 6 p.m. This month’s event is themed “How to Talk to Your Doctor,” and aims to give the LGBTQ community the health information that they need and care about.

Drag It On 4

Go to ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. for Drag It On 4. Hosted by Blackberri, the six-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500.

Friday, January 24

F-Rated Friday’s

Promising an evening of fierce, fabulous fun, Hamburger Mary’s Houston is the place to be for Friday night drag dinner. The show begins at 9:30, and is hosted by Cyn City and Blackberri.

Varsity Gay League Houston: LGBTQ Dodgeball

In the words of the great Patches O’Houlihan (from the movie Dodgeball) “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” Join the 20,000 LGBTQ+ players who have already joined up with VGL at Main Street Soccer at 7 p.m., or simply enjoy the game from the stands.

Showgirls at ReBar

Starting at 9 p.m, this show features a slew of former Miss Texas winners, as well as special guest performers, who all promise an evening of illusion, pageantry, elegance, choreography, costuming, big hair and jewels.

Saturday, January 25

Houston Women’s March

Show your support for women with Houston Women March On. The annual women’s march which begins at the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern at 9 a.m., will proceed to Houston City Hall for featured speakers, activities, food trucks, and more.

Lunar New Year Festival

Celebrate Lunar New Year 2020 at the Chinese Community Center of Houston. Starting at 10 a.m., the Year of the Rat event features entertainment, bites, workshops, art exhibits, and more.

Houston Gaymers January Main Meetup

Guava Lamp’s first Houston Gaymers 2020 meetup will feature video games for all major consoles, specialty nerdy themed drinks, and a geeky drag show. This event starts at 9 p.m. and is open to all.

Sunday, January 26

Pride Theme Unveiling Party

Pride Houston unveils the theme for its 2020 LGBTQ festival and parade at Buddy’s Houston at 7 p.m. Prior to the unveiling, enjoy food, entertainment, and other surprises.

LGBTQ Wedding Expo

The only LGBTQ+ wedding expo in the Houston area, ‘Same Love, Same Rights’ promises attendees a fun day featuring music, fashion, a cash bar, food samples, raffles, and more.

The L Word: Gen Q Season Finale Watch Party

Watch The L Word: Generation Q Season One finale “Lapse In Judgement” at Pearl Bar with fellow fans at 7 p.m. and take advantage of the all-day Happy Hour.