Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 2–6, 2020









Thursday, January 2

Drag It On 4

Go to ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. for Drag It On 4. Hosted by Blackberri, the six-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500.

Smoke Break

Visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show that begins at 10 p.m. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “Cayote Uglies” and includes performances by Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, Marky Desade, and Xavier Garza.

Friday, January 3

F Rated Friday’s

Go to Hamburger Mary’s for F-Rated Fridays at 7 p.m. Hosted by Cyn City and Blackberri, the drag show includes dinner, drink specials, and entertainment.

Showgirls

Every Friday at 9 p.m., Showgirls take the stage at ReBar Houston. This week’s performers—who are some of the most accomplished and crowned drag entertainers across the U.S.—include Kara Dion, Christina Ross, DeyJzah Opulent Mirage, Toni Andrews, and Dina Jacobs.

Saturday, January 4

Brunch with The Broad’s Way

Go to Piggy’s Kitchen and Bar for a drag brunch at 11 a.m. Members of the drag collective The Broad’s Way will perform show tunes for guests of all ages.

First Bear Bust of 2020

Join the Houston Bears at Eagle Houston for a special Star Wars-themed Bear Bust. Beginning at 6 p.m, mix and mingle with other bears over drink specials while wearing your favorite Star Wars garb. The event includes door prizes, and two lucky winners will receive a free Houston Bear’s membership.

Too Soon

Go to The Secret Group at 10 p.m. for HTX Comedy’s Too Soon! Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Burt.

Sunday, January 5

Pride Market

Every first Sunday of the month at 3 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts Pride Market, an event for LGBTQ vendors to showcase and sell their work. Attendees must be over 21, and the market features food, clothes, art, and more.

Houston Bear’s Softball

The Houston Bear’s Softball league meets at Irvington Park at 1 p.m. to find new players for its 2020 season.

New Year, New You party

Husbands Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present New Year, New You at Belvedere Uptown Park at 5:30 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the gay Houston couple.

Monday, January 6

Gay Shame Parade

Join The Secret Group at 10 p.m. for Gay Shame Parade. The bi-monthly stand-up shows feature “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.”