Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Nov. 7–10, 2019









Thursday, November 7

• At 7 p.m., Sister to Sister meets for the first time at Montrose Center. The new support group will offer a safe space for transgender people of all ages to discuss trans issues with the Houston trans community and allies. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., the Intersex Society of Houston (THIS) kicks off three nights of Intersex Day of Solidarity events in Houston with an intersex 101 discussion with Rice Pride at Rice University. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “La Pulga” and includes performances by Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, and Kumquat. The event also features items for sale by queer-Latinx clothing shops Por Vida and Absolem’s Midtown Mojo Mfg. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., go to Etro Lounge for BeWitched, a benefit for The Wilde Collection. On November 1, the LGBTQ-owned oddities shop was burned down. BeWitched is free ($5 donations are suggested) and crowdfunding page to rebuild The Wild Collecion is available here. More info for BeWitched here.

Friday, November 8

• At 9 a.m., SGA Services Texas presents a discussion about current laws and threats to LGBTQ folks at The Council on Recovery. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host a mixer at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while sipping drinks, eating, and playing board games. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio brings her new 40-show U.S. tour, It’s Jester Joke, to the University of Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall. The self-proclaimed “clown in a gown” will share tales of her worldwide adventures and life, covering topics ranging from politics to travel, family, and social media. More info here.

• To mark Intersex Day of Remembrance, THIS hosts a candle lighting, moment of silence, and performances shared via Facebook Live. Like THIS on Facebook for updates.

Saturday, November 9

• At 8:30 a.m., Latinas Rising, a Houston organization focused on creating social change in the Latinx community, hosts its inaugural LatinaCon at Warehouse 72. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing LatinCon. More info here.

• At 9 a.m., learn about LGBTQ history by sorting through the past with the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center. The center needs help sorting, organizing, and moving boxes of archived materials in the LGBT History Research Collection at UH’s main library. No experience is necessary to volunteer, and the library will provide attendees with pizza and soft drinks. More info here.

• At noon, gay artist Hugo Perez opens his new studio at Silver Street Studios. The location will serve as a space for collectors to view his most recent pieces. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Perez. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., join Lambda Nextgen Houston for bowling at Lucky Strike. The bowling mixer is a social event for LGBTQ professionals ages 21–35 who want to network and build relationships. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., meet your favorite local drag kings at queens at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for drag bingo. Proceeds from the event, which will be full of food, drinks, games, and prizes, benefits the church. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Jeff Harmon brings international DJ Kitty Glitter from Sydney, Australia to ReBar Houston. More info here.

• At dusk, Houston City Hall will be illuminated in the colors of the Intersex Pride flag to mark Intersex Day of Solidarity. More info from THIS here.

Sunday, November 10

• At 11 a.m., Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT) presents its second annual HIV/AIDS Seawalk. The two-mile walk starts at 30th Street and Seawall, and attendees will walk together from 30th Street to 45th Street and back. Following the walk, ACCT will participate in the “Sunday Funday” festivities at three Galveston LGBTQ bars. Registrations start at $25, and all walkers will receive T-shirts. For more information, call 409-763-2437 or visit accttexas.org/seawalk.aspx.

• At 3 p.m., Zine Fest Houston hosts a potluck at Montrose Center. Bring a dish and recipe for your dish to add to a collaborative zine, which will be compiled and distributed soon. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., The official RuPaul’s Drag Race world tour returns to Houston with a brand-new production at the Wortham Theater Center. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1, the event features Asia O’Hara on a journey to save the universe with her fellow intergalactic queens Aquaria, Monet X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki, Plastique Tiara, Detox, and Yvie Oddly. After the show, head over to ReBar Houston for an after-party featuring Yvie Oddly. More info here.