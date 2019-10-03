Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Oct. 3–6, 2019









Thursday, October 3

• At 5:30 p.m., Houston Millennials present a mayoral forum at Rice University. So far, the group has confirmed five mayoral candidates: Mayor Syvlester Turner, Dwight Boykins, Tony Buzbee, Bill King, and Sue Lovell. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., join writer Vince Aletti, curator Dean Daderko, and artist Steven Evans at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston for a discussion on the exhibition Steven Evans: If I Can’t Dance, It’s Not My Revolution! Don’t miss OutSmart’s article on the queer exhibition. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., join Real Housewives of New York star Countess Luanne De Lesseps for Countess Luanne and Friends at Revention Music Center. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “snatch attack” and features performers Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, and Marky Desade. More info here.

Friday, October 4

• At 8 p.m., the Houston Pride Band kicks off its 2019–2020 season with Game of Crowns at Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston. The concert will feature Wagner’s “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” and music from Queen, Prince, King Kong, and more. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., longtime LGBTQ ally and Houston native Lizzo performs at Revention Music Center. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., Lambda NextGen Houston hosts a game night at Joystix Amusements. Meet young LGBTQ professionals, while enjoying unlimited play for a fee of $15. More info here.

Saturday, October 5

• At 7 p.m., Pride Houston hosts the Heritage Gala, a casino-themed dinner and awards ceremony, at the Crowne Plaza Houston. Proceeds from the event go towards LGBTQ community scholarships for high school seniors and college students. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., HTX Comedy presents Too Soon! at The Secret Group. Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Burt. More info here.

• At 10:30 p.m., attend Houston’s Best Drag show at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Adriana Larue, Roofie DuBois, and Reign, the drag show occurs the first three Saturdays of every month. More info here.

Sunday, October 6

• At 10 a.m., celebrate the 171st anniversary of St. Peter United. The LGBTQ-affirming church’s morning service will be followed by a celebratory reception. More info here.

• At 2:30 p.m., Catastrophic Theatre kicks off its 13th season with Will Eno’s Tragedy, A Tragedy. The hilarious satire on TV news runs through October 20. More info here.

• At 4:30 p.m., Caring Cabaret presents a benefit show for Bering Open Gate, a ministry that serves marginalized and LGBTQ young adults ages 18 to 30 who are experiencing homelessness and unstable housing in Houston. Performers include Patti Barnes, Erin Corbitt, Katherine Engleman, Glynda McGinnins, Kiley Phillips, Christa Quevedo, Alli Villines, Christina Wells, and Roger Woest. More info here.