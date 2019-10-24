Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Oct. 24-27, 2019









Thursday, October 24

• At 6 p.m., join the HRC Houston steering committee and dinner co-chairs, Jenni Tranweaver, Todd Litton, and Rey Ocanas at BBVA Stadium for the 23rd annual HRC Houston Dinner Kickoff. The dinner theme will be unveiled, as well as the launch of the founding table captains who will enjoy special benefits for their early commitment. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the queer Houston duo Space Kiddettes star in the Non-Stop Ironic Cabaret: A Cosmically Crazy Variety Show at The Secret Group. The monthly comedy show features the Space Kiddettes hosting and performing sketches, comedic bits, short videos, musical numbers, and audience-participation activities. This month’s special guests are She Rex, Kat Cordes, and Roxxxy Haze. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host Kinky Embrace at Ripcord. The live performance show and kink demonstration features free HIV testing and a conversation with AIDS Foundation Houston (AHF) President Derrick Brown. Proceeds from the event benefit AHF. More info here.

Friday, October 25

• Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m., check out the Gender Infinity Conference 2018 at the University of Houston. Keynoted by transgender model Jessica Zyrie and The Intersex Society of Houston cofounders Mo Cortez and Koomah, the event features discussions on gender, faith, medical transitions, and more. More info here.

• Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m., openly gay City Council At Large 5 candidate Ashton P. Woods hosts a block walk starting at Zabak’s Mediterranean Cafe. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Woods. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s Houston and F-Rated Fridays present Hallo-Queen at Hamburger Mary’s. Hosted by Cyn City and Blackberri, the spooky event features performances by Kimber DeVine, Amaya J. Ross, and Alexyeus Paris. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., meet the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s endorsed candidates at Postino Wine House. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., participate in a phone bank for Houston City Council At Large Position 4 candidate Bill Baldwin. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the openly gay candidate. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Houston City Hall and the Graustark bridges along US 59 will be illuminated in purple and yellow in honor of Houston Intersex Awareness Day. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., gay superstars Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen spend an “intimate evening” at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing the event. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for Orange Party Houston. Presented by the Naughty Boyz, the event is a masquerade party and features DJs, drink specials, and cash giveaways. More info here.

Saturday, October 26

• At noon, companies and their employees show support for the LGBTQ community at the Montrose Center. The annual event is an opportunity to learn about the community and network with LGBTQ and ally professionals. More info here.

• From Friday through Sunday nights, Stanford Street will be closed for Eagle Houston’s annual Halloween street party. The event features a DJ, drag performances, and a cash prize for the winner of Saturday night’s costume party. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to ReBar Houston for its first costume contest and party of the season. Patrons are encouraged to dress up, and the best dressed will win cash prizes. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts its annual Halloween costume party. There will be drink specials all night, and the best dressed will win cash prizes. More info here.

Sunday, October 27

• At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for Drag Brunch. The Halloween-themed event, which features food, music, and drag performances. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., The Houston Intersex Society hosts an Intersex Awareness Day variety show at Houston Media Source. The show features a mix of short films, music, and live performance made for, by, and about intersex people and their allies. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts a pet Halloween costume contest. Dress up your furry trick-or-treaters for a chance to win a cash prize. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., wear your best Halloween costume to Guava Lamp’s karaoke costume contest for a chance to win two tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Houston show on November 10. More info here.