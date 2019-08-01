Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Aug. 1–4, 2019









Thursday, Aug. 1

• On Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., the Trans-Legal Aid Clinic will be at the Montrose Center assisting trans folks in getting their names and gender markers updated on legal documents. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., go to Texas Southern University to find out where Houston mayoral candidates stand on LGBTQ issues. The discussion is hosted by Pride Forum, a collaboration of queer-led Houston organizations that formed earlier this year to engage local candidates in discussions about how their policy proposals would impact the city’s LGBTQ community. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “a celebration of life” and features performers Beck, Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, amd DJ Dom Top. More info here.

Friday, Aug. 2



• At 6 p.m., Austin-based artist Matthew Conaway unveils his summer solo show Who’s That Boy? at The Chrysalis. Known for his dynamic male-nude drawings, Conaway’s new collection explores themes of objectification, LGBTQ visibility, and queer culture at large. The free event is for adults only. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., learn how to become an ally to the undocumented community by taking a training with the Houston Rapid Response Network at Houston Mennonite Church. The Houston Rapid Response Network is a group of folks on-call to show up for people impacted by current anti-immigration laws. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Queer fan-favorite Carly Rae Jepsen brings her new concert series, The Dedicated Tour, to the House of Blues Houston. The concert will be opened by American singer Phoebe Ryan, and Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1, a social justice nonprofit, to donate $1 from every ticket sold to support Crisis Text Line, a free 24/7 support system for those in danger. More info here.

Saturday, Aug. 3

• At 10 a.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus plans to select candidates to endorse during a meeting at the Plumbers Local 68 Union Hall. Eligible voters must be Caucus members for at least 30 days prior to the organization’s last regular meeting. More info here.

• Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., visit the Red Lion Hotel Houston International Airport for Magical Girl Day. The two-day event celebrates all things magical through cosplay, fashion, art, drag, and anime. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DNVRMX brings DJ Marti Frieson to Rich’s Houston. DJ Johnny Vibe, Kara Dion, and The Ladies of Rich’s will be live on Rich’s second level, which features a video and a showbar. More info here.

Sunday, Aug. 4

At 3 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts & Mimosas. Bring your dogs to the bar while enjoying drink specials, games, and more. More info here .

• At 9 p.m., Mr. Gay Texas America Michael Chiavone hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at Guava Lamp. The event features drink specials all night. More info here.