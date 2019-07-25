Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 25–28, 2019









Thursday, July 25

• At 5:30 p.m., join Inprint, a creative-writing nonprofit, for an interactive activity at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s Stonewall 50 exhibit. Writer Justin Jannise will lead a workshop that guides attendees to create written responses to the LGBTQ exhibit’s photographs, paintings, videos, sculptures, and more. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., meet other LGBTQ professionals at a happy hour social presented by Lambda NextGen and the Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH) host a social at the home of Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., get free dance lessons at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. This weeks instructor, Kimber, will teach guests the Honky Tonk Twist and West Coast swing. More info here.

• Through Sunday, QFest Houston presents its 23rd annual international LGBTQ film festival. More info and a full schedule of films here.

• Also through Sunday, go to Spring Street Studios for Museum of Dysfunction, an outlandish play collection. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Museum of Dysfunction’s LGBTQ actors, who preview the collection. More info here.

Friday, July 26

• At 7 p.m., catch a screening of Tongues Untied at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about the film’s 30th anniversary, which will be celebrated at this year’s QFest Houston. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a Latin night for queer Houston. The event’s creator, DJ Von Kiss, will be on turntables, spinning Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for Muevelo, a Latin party. Presented by Denver Max and hosted by Diego Ramos of Mega 101 FM Houston, DJ Willie will be on turntables playing Spanish tunes all night. More info. More info here.

Saturday, July 27

• At 5 p.m., watch Before Stonewall at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The QFest presented film examines the story of the public and private existences experienced by LGBTQ Americans since the 1920s. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Texas Drag Queen DJ Aracely Manterola spins at Rich’s Houston. Hailing from Channelview, Manterola has traveled the nation with her work, and recently performed at Houston Pride. More info here.

Sunday, July 28

• At noon, go to Hamburger Mary’s Houston for Sunday Drag Brunch. The weekly drag show features special guests, high energy performances, and drink specials. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts & Mimosas. Bring your dogs to the bar while enjoying drink specials, games, and more. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Mr. Gay Texas America Michael Chiavone hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at Guava Lamp. The event features drink specials all night. More info here.