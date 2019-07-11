Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 11-14, 2019









Thursday, July 11

• At 6:30 p.m., go to the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) for Queer Teen Night. At the event, LGBTQ teens and allies will dance, make art, eat snacks, and discuss CAMH’s current exhibitions. More info here.

• Also at 7:30 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host a membership meeting at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drink, drag, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The drag show and queer party is held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info here.

Friday, July 12

• At 7:45 p.m., folks across the nation will gather in various locations on July 12 to take a stand against detention camps and the human-rights abuses of ICE. Houston’s protest will occur at the Southwest Key Detention Center on Emancipation Avenue, where children have recently been placed. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for 2nd Fridays. The girl party is hosted by Trinity Newman, and features sounds by DJ Krazzy Kris. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for Muevelo, a Latin party. Presented by Denver Max and hosted by Diego Ramos of Mega 101 FM Houston, DJ Willie will be on turntables playing Spanish tunes all night. More info here.

Saturday, July 13

• At 9 a.m., go to the Montrose Center to become one of the organization’s volunteers. Before you head to orientation, apply to become a volunteer online. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Houston softball team the Silver Balls hosts a summer bash at George Country Sports Bar. Proceeds from the event benefit the LGBTQ-affirming group. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., queer-femme Houston artist Stoo presents Supersuit: The Presentation w/ Space Kidettes and Attxla at Darbly. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Stoo, who just released their debut album, Supersuit. More info here.

At 10 p.m., spend your SaturGay night with DJ T!NA at Pearl Bar. More info here.

Sunday, July 14

• At 2:30 p.m., the National Organization for Women presents Women are Under Attack, a discussion about domestic violence, at the Montrose Center. Speaker Sylvia Phillips will coach attendees on how to become court advocates. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for a Drag Brunch. The event, which features food, music, and drag performances, is the first of two Bar Boheme drag brunches during July. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present a summer beach day party at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info here.