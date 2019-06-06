Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 6-10, 2019









Thursday, June 6

• At 6 p.m., join Lambda Legal for Equality Night Out at Station 3. The national LGBTQ organization and its supporters from across the region will gather to celebrate corporate queer allies and individual advocates for equality. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., OutSmart presents ABBARAMA: A tribute to Abba at the House of Blues Houston. The live show features six young musicians from across the globe who bring a contemporary sound and look to the band Abba. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for the Pride SuperStar finale. This week––judged by Christina Wells, Ernie Manouse, Jasmine Branch, and Jeremy Fain––three Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $2,500, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride festival, and a spot in the parade. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., indie-pop icon Betty Who performs a high energy show at the White Oak Music Hall. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article featuring an exclusive interview with Betty Who. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. This week’s Smoke Break features special guests from Austin. More info here.

Friday, June 7

• At 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association LGBT Affinity Group for a karaoke social at Guava Lamp. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the LSVA’s partnership with the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Rumba with Pride at Crystal Nightclub. The official Pride Houston event is a Latinx night featuring Monika Adams, Angelina DM Trailz, and Markoz Project. More info here.

• From Friday at 9 p.m. through Sunday, celebrate Pride at in Galveston. This year’s LGBTQ celebration features various indoor and outdoor events. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star A’Keria C Davenport performs at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, June 8

• At noon, the Black LGBTQ History and Heritage Project Houston will gather at The African American Library at the Gregory School to memorialize LGBTQ individuals who have been lost. The group will speak these folks’ names and remember their legacies. More info here.

• At 12:30 p.m., PLFAG Beaumont hosts Beaumont Pride Fest 2019. Celebrate LGBTQ Pride in Beaumont by attending a Stonewall Commemorative March beginning at 240 Crockett St. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts Love Party, an annual fundraiser for HATCH youth. Proceeds from the event will go towards providing opportunities and support for LGBTQ youth in Houston. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., celebrate the release of Tee Vee’s Tempest with a concert at Axelrad. The show features performances by Tee Vee, Space Kiddettes, Darsi, DJ E$, and DJ Dom Top. More info here.

Sunday, June 9

• At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for a Drag Brunch. The event, which features food, music, and drag performances, is the first of three Bar Boheme drag brunches in June that commemorate Pride. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., PFLAG Houston meets at the Montrose Center. The support group focuses on the challenges and feelings associated with coming out as LGBTQ, and the way it affects relationships with families, friends, and our larger communities. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., Pride Houston takes over Rosemont Houston with a pop-up shop. Grab free Pride merch, buy special events tickets, preview exclusive merch, and more. More info here.

Monday, June 10

• At 7:30 p.m., join the Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The stand-up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.

• At 8:30 p.m., view a screening of But I’m a Cheerleader at Axelrad. The movie tells the story of Megan, a lesbian who gets sent to conversion therapy. More info here.