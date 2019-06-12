Pride Products to Shop for in 2019









Grab a copy of We Are Everywhere and flip back through time. The history book captures the Queer Liberation Movement through photographs, featuring over 300 images from more than 70 photographers to showcase the activism in the decades preceding and following Stonewall.

Read up on all things queer in The Queeriodic Table. The book plays on the periodic table to honor all aspects of LGBTQ life, including a glossary of current lingo and definitions and a timeline of queer culture from 1000 BC to the present.

These adorable keychains, patches, and pins are available now at the Contemporary Art Museum Houston.

Queer Commodities

Rainbow IKEA Kvanting tote is on sale in IKEA stores across America all month long to celebrate LGBTQ Pride. All proceeds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the nation’s largest LGBTQ organization. IKEA will also fly a Pride flag front of its stores on June 1. IKEA has traded in its classic blue shopping bag this month for a more colorful option. The limited-editionis on sale in IKEA stores across America all month long to celebrate LGBTQ Pride. All proceeds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the nation’s largest LGBTQ organization. IKEA will also fly a Pride flag front of its stores on June 1.

2. Bud Light will sell rainbow-colored aluminum bottles in bars nationwide through June 30. The brewing company prides itself on standing in support of the LGBTQ community since the ’80s. In two decades of partnering with GLAAD, Bud Light hasn’t let the queer community down. Proceeds from the sales will benefit GLAAD.

3. Gumball Poodle’s Pride socks are on sale now at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Make a statement—literally and figuratively—with designs as unique as you are. A majority of Gumball Poodle’s socks are rainbow colored, but a Transgender Pride-themed option is also available.

4. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with the very first children’s picture book to tell the tale of Stonewall’s role in the Queer Liberation Movement. Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution is a children’s book written by openly gay third-grade teacher Rob Sanders, who shares queer history with his students through his LGBTQ-themed picture books.

5. Add whimsical style to any outfit when you put on Target’s Pride baseball hat. The white hat is decorated with a sparkling fabric unicorn horn at the top, surrounded by rainbow-colored faux fur, as well as fabric ears. The top side of the bill is decorated with rainbow stripes for a bold finish.

Walk this Way

Adidas put a queer twist on one of its classic models for LGBTQ Pride. The Continental 80, a retro sneaker which is typically entirely off-white, now sees rainbow running across its side panels, on its tongue’s iconic trefoil logo, and on the shoe’s insole where “love unites” is written. This shoe is part of the Adidas 2019 Pride Pack, which is slated to hit select retailers and online in June.

NerdyKeppie, a queer-owned family business, sells LGBTQ themed clothing year-round on its website. The Transgender Pride Rose Pattern Martin Boots are just one of the brand’s hundreds of queer designs, which range from Genderfluid Pride Flag Skirts to Pansexual Pride Flag Duffel Bags. NerdyKeppie has an abundance of unique items for sale, so they’re sure to have something for everyone.

Vans’ Pride line includes the Rainbow Sk8-Hi V Platform, which combines the brand’s legendary lace-up high top featuring a double hook-and-loop closures with its sturdy canvas and suede uppers. These skate shoes have reinforced toe caps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and platform rainbow sidewalls.

If you’re searching for Pride-themed workout gear, Under Armour’s new launch may be exactly what you need. The collection features the UA HOVR SLK EVO x Pride running shoe, which has a rainbow spectrum on its sole and Under Armour logo. But wait, there’s more­—all proceeds from this collection go to Athlete Ally, an organization that seeks to make sports more inclusive for LGBTQ athletes.

Converse has celebrated Pride every year since its first rainbow-colored collection debuted in June 2014. The Chuck 70 Pride High Tops make history as the brand’s first-ever sneakers inspired by the transgender flag, which is light blue, pink, and white. These shoes come in four main colorways (gray, white, blue, and silver glitter) with transgender colors placed on their laces, tongues, insoles, and outsoles.

This article appears in the June 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.