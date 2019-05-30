Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 30–June 2, 2019









Thursday, May 30

• At 6:30 p.m., attend Up Rising: A Night of Dance Commemorating Stonewall’s 50th Anniversary at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The performance is a collaboration by Houston queer dance artists and community members to celebrate the achievements of the LGBTQ rights movement since the Stonewall Riots. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for Pride SuperStar semifinals. This week—judged by Jasmine Branch, Patrick Magee, and Jeremy Fain—five Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $2,500, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride festival, and a spot in the parade. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drink, drag, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The drag show and queer party is held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info here.

Friday, May 31

• At 7 p.m., fresh off of his show stopping appearances on American Idol 2019, Uché performs a special show in his hometown at Warehouse Live. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with the bisexual performer. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., bisexual singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco performs at White Oak Music Hall. The LGBTQ activist will be joined by special guest Diane Patterson. More info here.

• On Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m., attend or participate in the Pride Country Voice Competition. Hosted by Dina Jacobs, Steven Tilotta, and Wendy Taylor, contestants will compete to win cash and other prizes. More info here.

Saturday, June 1

• At 11 a.m., OutSmart presents Reel Pride, an official Pride Houston event, at the Rec Room. Reel Pride will showcase works by local and international LGBTQ filmmakers. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Houston’s Lone Star Volleyball Association (LSVA) hosts a carwash and bake sale at George Country Sports Bar. Proceeds from the event will help fund the LSVA’s entry in the Houston LGBTQ Pride Parade on June 22. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., the Pearl Bar Houston patio turns into a goat play land. Hosted by Billy Goat Pets, pay to play with baby goats for complimentary food and beer. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., the Houston Gaymers celebrate their 10-Year Homecoming Meetup at Downtown Houston’s Sharespace. There will be music, dancing, video games, food, drinks, and more, in honor of a decade of gaming together. More info here.

Sunday, June 2

• At 10 a.m., shop & brunch at the Montrose Morning Market located at 1915 Westheimer Rd. The event features music and products by local artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., dance through the decades at Hatch Youth’s LGBTQIA+ prom at Numbers Nightclub. Youth ages 13-20 can attend the event for free, and supporters 21+ may attend the adult VIP section for a donation of $50. Proceeds benefit Hatch Youth, the Montrose Center’s social group for LGBTQ youth. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for Mr & Miss Rich’s USofA 2019 pageant. Hosted by Kara Dion, there will be appearances by Mr. Gay Texas USofA Derek Duval, Ms. Gay Texas USofA Crystal Lauren, Mr. Rich’s 2018 Cam’Ron St. James, and Ms. Rich’s 2018 A’mya Jackson. More info here.