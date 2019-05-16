Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 16-19, 2019









Thursday, May 16

• At 5 p.m., support Up Rising: A Night of Dance Commemorating Stonewall’s 50th Anniversary by attending Cultured Cocktails at Bar Boheme. Meet some of the May 30 event’s performers, choreographers, and directors while sipping drinks. Proceeds from Cultured Cocktails will benefit the creation of A Night of Dance. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., join the ACLU of Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas at Axelrad for a happy hour and postcard party to keep discrimination out of Texas. Enjoy drinks while writing lawmakers about the harms of the anti-LGBTQ Senate Bill 17. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for round 3 of Pride SuperStar. This week––judged by Jeff Gremillion, Patrick Magee, and Jeremy Fain––seven Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $2,500, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride festival, and a space in the parade. More info here.

Friday, May 17

• At 6 p.m., the Mahogany Project hosts What’s To Be Scared Of?, a discussion and observation of International Day Against Homo- and Transphobia, at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Austin-based escapist artist Matthew Conway III previews his upcoming exhibition at The Chrysalis. Conway will return to Houston in August to show off his queer-focused, body-positive art. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., attend the Montrose ART Party (MARTY) at Art League Houston. This year’s party is masquerade themed and benefits Art League Houston’s Healing Art program. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes visits Rich’s Houston. Hytes appears on the current season of Rupaul’s Drag Race. More info here.

Saturday, May 18

• At 1 p.m., attend the 20th annual Out for Education scholarship presentation ceremony at the Alley Theatre. For two decades, Out for Education has given away over $1 million in scholarships to Houston-area LGBTQ+ students. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) presents WTF, its 34th annual Jocks in Dresses, at Rich’s Houston. At the charity event, softball players will dress in drag and compete in contests to raise funds for MSLA’s 2019 beneficiaries. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., attend Red Dinner 4, a fundraiser for LGBTQ University of Houston Students, at UH. This year’s guest speakers are Carson Jones, Katie Sowers, and Jessica Zyrie. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Red Dinner. More info here.

Sunday, May 19

• At 11 a.m., the Victory Fund will host a Houston Champagne Brunch at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. Support the organization’s efforts to elect LGBTQ leaders across the country and hear from some of Houston’s openly queer elected officials while enjoying brunch items and bottomless champagne. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., LGBTQ fan favorite Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to the Toyota Center. More info here.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Queer Queens of Comedy will not perform at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon on Sunday, May 19. Those who purchased tickets will be refunded, and comedians Poppy and Vicky Shaw will be back in Houston for a rescheduled show in September.