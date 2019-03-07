Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 7-10, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, March. 7

• At 6 p.m., join Lambda NextGen at the Alley Theatre for ActOut featuring The Humans. Meet Houston LGBTQ professionals at a complimentary reception which will be followed by the play. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. This week’s Smoke Break is Charli XCX themed and features performances by Beck, Barbara Coa, Luna of the Lilies, Belial, Kumquat, and Urethra Burns. More info here.

• This weekend is your last chance to catch Bootycandy at Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston. The play, written by openly playwright Robert O’Hara runs through Sunday. More info here.

Friday, March 8

• At 7:30 a.m., celebrate International Women’s Day with an observance at the Houston Area Women’s Center. International Women’s Day commemorates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., participate in a discussion about the March for Black Women Houston and Black Lives Matter at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. Community leaders from both movements will speak on behalf of their work. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., attend Going $outh: A Queer SXSW Kickoff Party at Pearl Bar Houston. The show’s lineup is made up of all LGBTQ pop stars, including Dorian Electra, UMRU, the Space Kiddettes, FAGedelics, STOO, Wade in the Sonic Joy, and Street Queer. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with Electra, who headlines the show. More info here.

Saturday, March 9

• At 9:30 a.m., meet Assisthers for a meeting at the Montrose Center. The organization, which supports LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary folks with chronic illnesses and disabilities, will discuss updates and upcoming community events. For more info, contact [email protected].

• At noon, go to JR’s Houston for a Krewe of Olympus rush party. Meet the Krewe, voted OutSmart’s 2018 Gayest & Greatest Favorite Community Organization, and learn more about joining the group. More info here.

• At 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, attend the grand opening for the Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar Houston, a new Montrose cafe that serves unicorn themed treats. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend a Lone Star Volleyball Association (LSVA) charity benefit at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Jacklin Dior, LSVA players will dress in drag to raise funds for HATCH Youth. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Varla Jean Merman presents Under a Big Top at the Midown Arts & Theatre Center Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with Merman, who previews the event. More info here.

Sunday, March 10

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith and Dexter present a Mardi Gras party at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., Out4Brunch presents a fundraiser for Pride Galveston at 23rd Street Station. Food plates, raffle tickets, a drag show, and drink sales will benefit Galveston Pride. More info here.

Comments