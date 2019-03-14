Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 14-17, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, March 14

• At 8 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host a membership meeting at 4 Chelsea Blvd. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars winner Monet X Change visits Rich’s Houston for a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 watch party. More info here.

• Thursday through Sunday, catch showings of As The Shadows Grow Longer at the MATCH. Directed by D. Patton White, the play is about White’s relationship with his brother, who dies from the consequences of alcoholism. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the event. More info here.

Friday, March 15

• At 5 p.m., attend Bringin’ in the Green at 2346 Wroxton Rd. Proceeds from the Montrose Center’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party benefit HATCH Youth. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., a Queen cover band performs at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. Gary Mullen & The Works will recreate the look, sound, and showmanship of the legendary band. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., openly gay country star Ty Herndon visits Rich’s Houston. Herndon’s performance will be followed by a meet and greet. More info here.

Saturday, March 16

• At 11 a.m., support black women at the March for Black Women Houston 2019 at Emancipation Park. The second annual march celebrates black women of all identities. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Shamrock Shenanigans with DJ Tatiana. St. Patrick’s Day starts early at Pearl with decor galore and green beer. More info here.

Sunday, March 17

• At 2 p.m., join Station Theater for a Queer Improv Jam. LGBTQ musicians at all experience levels are invited to network and perform with other musicians. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Pearl Bar Houston with a crawfish boil. Wear green attire and enjoy crawfish, drink specials, and green beer. More info here.

• At 3:30 p.m., the the Houston Democratic Socialists of America will meet at Kung Fu Tea to discuss the issues that LGBTQ folks in Harris County face and ideas to create positive changes for the community. More info here.

