Join Angelina DM Trailz for Angelina & Friends this Sunday at Guava Lamp.
Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Feb. 7-10, 2019

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta February 7, 2019
Join Angelina DM Trailz for Angelina & Friends this Sunday at Guava Lamp. (Photo by Angelo S. Ortiz Vela)

Thursday, Feb. 7

• At 2:30 p.m., the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center, in partnership with the Learning Abroad Office, hosts Learning Abroad While LGBTQ at UH. The event features a panel of openly queer individuals who will chat about their experiences traveling abroad. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the African American State of Emergency Task Force commemorates National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with a dinner at HESS Club. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Gender Reel Houston presents the third installment of its Transgender Film Series, a screening of Black Folks Guide to Black Folks, at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art.  Films selected in the series were chosen by local trans activists. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 8

• At 7 p.m., join Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for Friday Night OUT at Pronto Cucinino. Members of the LGBTQ-affirming church will discuss its fellowship with fun, food, and friends. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for 2nd Fridays. Lesbians of Color Nation Entertainment presents the girl party. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 star Manila Luzon visits Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 9

• At 10 a.m., celebrate Lunar New Year 2019 at the Chinese Community Center of Houston. The Year of The Pig event features entertainment, bites, workshops, art exhibits, and more. More info here.

• At noon, go to Tony’s Corner Pocket for a yard sale benefitting PWA (People With AIDS) Holiday Charities. For more information, call Tony’s Corner Pocket at (713) 571-7870.

• At 6 p.m., returning for the second year in a row, Mildred’s Umbrella is teaming up with Rudyard’s British Pub and Houstonia magazine for “Women Rock,” a fundraiser benefiting the theater company’s 2019-2020 season. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., HER HRC Group hosts A Valentine’s Dance Party at Pearl Bar Houston. One of Los Angeles’ hottest spinners, DJ Goodboy Morgan, will be on turntables, with a special music performance by Nina Lombardo. More info here.

Members of Transform Houston (Facebook).

Sunday, Feb. 10

• At 10:30 a.m., fundraise for Transform Houston by dining at MOD Pizza in the Heights. MOD Pizza will donate 20 percent of its proceeds to Transform Houston, a grassroots campaign led by Houstonians committed to making a city where people live free from discrimination. More info here.

• At 3 p.m, gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams present Dashiki Day Party, at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., catch Angelina & Friends at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Houston drag queen Angelina DM Trailz, openly queer American Idol Season 10 contestant Wendy Taylor and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Christina Wells will perform. More info here.

Lourdes Zavaleta is a staff writer for OutSmart magazine. She recently graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism. When Zavaleta isn’t at OutSmart, she tutors writing at UH-Clear Lake. She also runs a comedy Twitter account with over 34,000 followers.

