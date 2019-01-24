Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 24-27, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Jan. 24

• At 7 p.m., Pride Houston unveils the theme and logo for its 2019 celebration at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Comedian Trinity Newman, the event will feature entertainment, bites, and more. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., watch the award winning documentary TransMilitary on Logo. In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s ban on transgender service members, Logo will air TransMilitary to share the lives of trans troops who are defending their country’s freedom while fighting for their own. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston presents Fuego, an LGBTQ Latin night, hosted by DJ Kittie. More info here.

Friday, Jan. 25

• At 3 p.m., the Houston Area Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts its January meeting at the Montrose Center. Join the coalition in discussing strategies to prevent suicide. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Ensemble Theatre Houston for OUT at TET. Following the LGBTQ pre-show mixer, watch Too Heavy for Your Pocket, a play about two young couples struggling at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., join the Lone Star Volleyball Association for its January social at the Eagle Houston. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star Farrah Moan performs at Rich’s Houston. Farrah Moan is a Houston native who currently resides in Los Angeles. More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 26

• At 1 p.m., volunteer to “Save Drag Queen Storytime” at the Houston Public Library’s Freed-Montrose branch. Despite controversy surrounding the program, the storytime’s popularity is growing and LGBTQ Houston activists need help guarding families from protesters. More info here.

• At 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., attend Drag Queen Storytime at the Houston Public Library’s Freed-Montrose branch. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., go to Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for Boots and Buckles on Broadway. The music show is open to all entertainers and proceeds will benefit the Texas Gay Rodeo of America. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., join the Bayou City Pups for jello shots at Ripcord as they support the Houston Boys of Leather. More info here.

Sunday, Jan. 27

• At 5 p.m., Kevin Dapree presents HeART & SOUL: Vol. 112 at Guava Lamp. The event features singers, visual artists, dancers, and spoken word performers. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to JR’s Bar & Grill for a viewing party of RENT: Live. The star-studded television production of the musical RENT is set to air on live Fox. More info here.

