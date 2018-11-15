Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: TDOR Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Nov. 15

• At 6 p.m., participate in creating Transgender Wings Quilt panels at the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center. To mark the International Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, the project memorializes trans people who have died from hate crimes or suicide in the past year. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., volunteer with Lambda Next Gen at Save Our Sisters United’s annual Women’s Awareness Day at the Montrose Center. Save Our Sisters United is a support group for trans people of color. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about the group. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join a discussion on the health disparities the LGBTQ community faces at the Montrose Center. Panelists Naushaba Sophie Patel, a women and trans health education specialist, and J. Michael Wilkerson, an assistant professor at UT Health, address the issues that LGBTQ folks face and solutions that local organizations are taking to address them. and More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., Gender Reel Houston presents Elvis & Madonna at 14 Pews Houston. Elvis & Madonna is a Brazilian film that tells the love story between Elvis, a young lesbian, and Madonna, a trans woman. Gender Reel Houston is sponsored by Bunnies on the Bayou. More info here.

Friday, Nov. 16

• At 6 p.m., take in art at the Jwan Yosef Opening Reception at Guerrero-Projects Houston. Yosef, a gay artist, showcases identity as a theme through his solo show Send Me No Flowers. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Episcopal Rainbow hosts All God’s Children: Exploring LGBTQ Identities at Integrity Houston. This week, the four-part series will discuss the intersex community. Mo Cortez and Ranma Kumayama, members of Houston’s Intersex Society, will lead the conversation. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church presents Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. The play, written by Jane Chambers, tells the story of a straight woman who meets a group of seven lesbians on a beach vacation. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Poly’s World. The event features music, performance art, and bites from a Kielbasa food truck. More info here.

Saturday, Nov. 17

• From 10 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, take in the Via Colori Festival at Hermann Square at City Hall. The family-friendly event features an art gallery and a concert. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Project Runway star Mondo Guerra headlines Couture for a Cause at Etro Lounge. The fashion show benefits the Montrose Center. More info here.

• Also 7 p.m., the Houston Transgender Unity Committee commemorates the Trans Day of Remembrance at the University of Houston. Community leaders and attendees will honor trans folks who lost their lives to hate crimes this year. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., attend the Haute Night OUT Fashion Show at the River Oaks Shopping Center. Proceeds from the show benefit the Christmas Club Toy Drive, an LGBTQ charity. More info here.

Sunday, Nov. 18

• At noon, the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) recruits players for its spring season at Herman Brown Softball Complex. The MSLA is the largest LGBTQ sports association in the state with over 650 members and growing. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., the Houston Public Library launches a campaign focused on the literacy legacy of gay African-American civil-rights activist James Baldwin at the Central Library. The kickoff event features Baldwin’s work in books and film. More info here.

• At 8:30 p.m., The Internet performs at the House of Blues Houston. The Internet is led by openly gay songstress, Syd. More info here.

Comments