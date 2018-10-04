Gayest & Greatest
Gayest & Greatest 2018: House and Home
Longtime activist Lane Lewis makes a smooth transition from politics to insurance.
Best Male Insurance Agent: Lane Lewis
You may not know 50-year-old Lane Lewis as a Farmers Insurance agent, but chances are you’ve heard his name plenty.
“I tended bar at the gay bars in Montrose early on,” Lewis recalls. “I’ve also been a teacher—I have a master’s degree in education—and a social worker. I started the first residential treatment center for homeless LGBTQ youth in the early ’90s.” One of the kids he helped get off the streets was later adopted by former mayor Annise Parker and her wife, Kathy Hubbard.
“I pulled together the complainants and lawyers for Lawrence v. Texas,” Lewis says.
That landmark Supreme Court case, which struck down sodomy laws nationwide on June 26, 2003, stemmed from the arrest and conviction of two gay Harris County men in 1998.
But that’s not all. Lane has also served as an adviser to the City’s Health Department, and he was an appointee of Houston mayors Bob Lanier, Lee Brown, and Bill White. He served as an adviser to the Houston Police Department for over two decades on the Police Advisory Committee, the Citizen Review Committee, the Administrative Discipline Committee, and the Police Academy.
Oh, and in his spare time he ran for City Council twice. Although he lost those races, he was elected chairman of the Harris County Democratic Party and held that post from 2011 to 2017—during which time he helped turn the county blue.
And now he sells insurance.
“Having my own insurance agency gives me flexibility for more time with my family and friends,” says Lewis, who is single. “And I chose Farmers because I’ve always had their insurance, and I respect the company’s views on sexual orientation.”
In his spare time, he enjoys his two dogs, two nephews and a grandniece, as well as travel and yoga. And then there are his video games.
“When I was 21, I started having anxiety attacks,” Lewis says. “The doctor asked what I did to relieve stress, and I said I worked. So he suggested I play video games. He said that when you play you have to concentrate on the game or else your avatar winds up dead and then it’s game over. You can’t think about anything else.”
Having had an Atari as a kid, Lewis thought he’d follow his doctor’s advice by going out and buying two games. He has considerably more than that now, and he no longer has anxiety attacks. There’s actually quite a bit of research showing that playing video games can reduce stress, ease physical pain, and improve memory and coordination.
“I highly recommend it,” Lewis says. “And it’s a great way for me to bond with my nephews.”
—Marene Gustin
Best Architectural Design Firm
Morningside Architects
Best Female Insurance Agent
Felicia Gulihur
Finalists: Candace Dolan, Pam Ellis
Best Male Insurance Agent
Lane Lewis
Finalists: Jeremy Henry, Patrick Torma
Best Florist
David Brown Flowers
Finalists: Fannin Flowers, H-E-B Blooms
Best Furniture Store
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Finalists: Cantoni, IKEA Houston Home Furnishings, MAH-Modern Amish of Houston
Best Furniture Store on a Budget
IKEA
Finalists: Alabama Furniture, Gallery Furniture
Best Gardening/Nursery Supply
Joshua’s Native Plants & Garden Antiques
Finalists: Another Place in Time, Fountains and Statuary, Wabash Feed & Garden Store
Best Home Security Company
Fortress Shield Security
Finalist: Xfinity
Best Interior Designer
Brad Brandt
Finalists: Mark Wade Brown, Kevin Hamby, Grant Rachal, Todd Slaughter
Best Landscaping Company
Windswept Landscape Studios
Finalists: Another Place in Time, McDugald-Steele
Best Movers
All My Sons Moving & Storage Houston
Finalists: 3 Men Movers, Max Movers
Best Pest Control Company
Andy’s All Star Pest Control
Finalists: Apple Pest Control, Bugtime Pest Control Products & Services
Best Plumber
Village Plumbing & Air
Finalist: Nick’s Plumbing
Best Pool Company
Venture Pool Company
Finalists: Butcher, Fox Family Pools, Pools by James